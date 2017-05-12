Ask the Expert: Les Clefs d’Or Corner (May/June 2017)

We asked Edmonton expert and Les Clefs d’Or Nella Mirante at The Fairmont Hotel Macdonald for her advice about celebrating spring’s weather, holidays, and festivals in the city!

1. As the weather warms up, what spot would you recommend for a drink on a patio?

I love the patio at the Confederation Lounge! Sip on a refreshing Pomegranate Paloma or the citrusy Right Word while admiring the fantastic view of the blooming river valley below.

2. Where would you send a guest to buy a special gift for Mother’s Day?

My Mother’s Day shopping starts at LUX Beauty Boutique. Spoil your mom with a special package of indulgent bubble baths and hard-to-find beauty brands used by celebrities!

3. And what about for Father’s Day?

Head down 104 Street to The Helm, where you will be greeted by warm and welcoming associates who will help you find the perfect gift, including casual clothes and stylish accessories!

4. What festivals in May and June are your top recommendations for visitors?

My fave festival in May is the International Children’s Festival with tons of free and fun activities! In June, the Works Art & Design Festival showcases local artists and their creations throughout the downtown core.

5. What’s your favourite restaurant that’s opened in recent months?

I love the look and feel of the new Baijiu located in the historic Mercer Warehouse. My fave dishes are the Devilled Tea Eggs and Fried Bao Ice Cream Sandwich. Finish off with a Hennessy & Green Tea shot!

Les Clefs d’Or Concierges have been opening doors for hotel guests in Canada since 1976, and today there are more than 150 members from coast to coast and more than 3,500 members worldwide! You can find Nella at the Fairmont Hotel Macdonald.