Ask the Expert: Les Clefs d’Or Corner (March/April 2017)

We asked Edmonton expert and Les Clefs d’Or Nella Mirante at The Fairmont Hotel Macdonald for her advice about spring activities and shopping in the city!

1. Where would you send a guest if they need to buy a cocktail dress for a last-minute event? Or a new dress shirt and tie?

I like to send our female guests to Holts when they need a cocktail dress for that last-minute event. And for men, my go-to is The Helm — great service and attire for all occasions.

2. Where can visitors pick up unique Easter treats for their family?

My fave local chocolate place is Jacek! You can get some creative tasty ideas for Easter and maybe even sample a few of their handcrafted chocolates.

3. Where is the best spot in the city to have a pint on St. Patrick’s Day?

The best place to have a Guinness on St. Patty’s Day is at Edmonton’s oldest and most authentic Irish Pub — O’Byrnes on Whyte Avenue!

4. It’s Earth Day on April 22. Where should visitors go to embrace Edmonton’s great outdoors?

Unplug everything electronic and head to our river valley with snowshoes or bikes and explore the great outdoors!

Les Clefs d’Or Concierges have been opening doors for hotel guests in Canada since 1976, and today there are more than 150 members from coast to coast and more than 3,500 members worldwide! You can find Nella at the Fairmont Hotel Macdonald.