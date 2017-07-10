Ask The Expert: Les Clefs d’Or Corner (July/August 2017)

We asked Edmonton expert and Les Clefs d’Or Nella Mirante at The Fairmont Hotel Macdonald for her advice about celebrating summer, outdoor festivals, and tasty eats!

1. What are three reasons you love Edmonton in the summer?

My top three reasons are:

• Patio season

• Segway tours with River Valley Adventure Co.

• And one of the many delectable treats served up by the city’s food trucks

2. Where would you send someone for a refreshing cocktail?

I love sitting bar side at Woodwork and watching them craft their amazing sips! Some of my favourite summer cocktails there are Beach Grass, Pineapple Express, and the Citrus Mojito.

3. What are your favourite festivals to check out in July and August?

In July, I’m at Sand on Whyte watching artists from around the world showcase their artistic carvings and stunning castles. And in August, I love the Edmonton Folk Music Festival, which is four days packed with great music, delicious food, and a gorgeous view of our city from Gallagher Park!

4. What do you recommend for someone looking for a quick and tasty bite to eat?

Definitely District Café & Bakery! You can find a quick bite here for any time of day. My fave is the Pulled Chicken Sandwich with a mint chimichurri and a creamy aioli. Be sure to save room for their house-made sweet treats!

Les Clefs d’Or Concierges have been opening doors for hotel guests in Canada since 1976, and today there are more than 150 members from coast to coast and more than 3,500 members worldwide! You can find Nella at the Fairmont Hotel Macdonald.