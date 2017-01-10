Ask the Expert: Les Clefs d’Or Corner (January/February 2017)

We asked Edmonton expert and Les Clefs d’Or Nella Mirante at The Fairmont Hotel Macdonald for her advice about celebrating the new year and winter in the city!

1. Where do you send guests when they want a healthy meal?

Noorish Conscious Eatery features a menu that includes a variety of organic, local, raw, vegan, and gluten-free options bursting with flavour and nutrition! I highly recommend their handcrafted elixir Matcha Messiah, which is loaded with vitality.

2. Where can we escape the cold?

When I think of escaping the cold, I think of the Confederation Lounge at the Fairmont Hotel Macdonald. The warmth of the lounge, the panoramic windows with views of our river valley and gardens, and the roaring fire are sure to keep you warm!

3. What is the perfect Edmonton gift for Valentine’s Day?

For Valentine’s Day, your only stop will be Sweet Lollapalooza! They carry perfectly handcrafted artisan chocolates with modern flavours. You will be tempted to sample a few of their creations yourself!

4. Are there any festivals or events that you are excited about?

One of my favourite winter festivals is Ice on Whyte, as there is something new to experience every day! Run, play, slide down the giant ice slide, be amazed by a professional ice carver, learn to create your own ice carving, meet ordinary people from our past, treat your ears to live music, or savour a hot beverage or craft beer.

Les Clefs d’Or Concierges have been opening doors for hotel guests in Canada since 1976, and today there are more than 150 members from coast to coast and more than 3,500 members worldwide! You can find Nella at the Fairmont Hotel Macdonald.