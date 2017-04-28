Artist Spotlight: Hayley Wright

WHERE: Why art? What made you want to be an artist?

Hayley: Ever since I was little, art has always been a huge part of my life in one way or the other. It is really challenging to pursue art as a career, but I couldn’t imagine doing anything else!



W: Do you have any professional training?

H: After I graduated from a specialized Fine Arts high school in Ontario, I studied for a Bachelor of Fine Arts at the University of British Columbia Okanagan. I also received my degree in Fashion Marketing and Merchandising from the Vancouver College of Art and Design.

W: What mediums do you work in/prefer?

H: I absolutely love experimenting with all sorts of mediums, and am constantly wondering how I can combine materials together in an unusual way. However, I definitely gravitate towards pencil, watercolour, and oil paints… oh, and glitter, of course!

W: What is your favourite subject to paint/illustrate?

H: I love drawing portraits—specifically, girls and women who are both feminine and fierce. I also love incorporating elements from astronomy—stars, galaxies, and planets.

W: You recently started painting skateboard decks. Where did the inspiration come from?

H: I was getting a bit tired of always drawing on paper and wanted to try something completely new and unfamiliar. I also loved that this would make my artwork portable, and introduce my work to an entirely new group of people.

W: Where can readers view/purchase your work?

H: All of my work can be purchased online, and readers can follow me on Instagram.