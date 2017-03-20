Alberta Ballet’s Alice in Wonderland

Nothing is impossible in Alberta Ballet’s fantastical presentation of Alice in Wonderland! This delightfully fun performance follows Lewis Carroll’s timeless heroine into a world where flowers come to life, rabbits are always late, and the Mad Hatter loves to throw tea parties. The stage is brought to life thanks to colourful sets and costumes, an opulent score, the magic of innovative technology, and English-style choreography.

– Lindsay Shapka

Alice in Wonderland | March 24 & 25

Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium | 11455-87 Ave. | 780-429-1000