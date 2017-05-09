Alberta Ballet’s Our Canada

If you could read Canada’s mind, many of its thoughts would be found in Gordon Lightfoot’s gorgeous folk songs. To honour its 50th season and Canada’s 150th birthday, Alberta Ballet will explore the country’s soul through some of this iconic songwriter’s most-beloved songs in Our Canada. Acclaimed choreographer Jean Grand-Maître has combined 30 superb dancers and impressive multimedia installations to portray some of Canada’s most significant moments in history with songs such as, “If You Could Read My Mind,” “Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald,” and “Sundown.” This inspiring ballet will encapsulate everything from our geography and diversity to the Indigenous cultures and our collective spirit that drive this country.

Our Canada | May 12 & 13 | $24 – $124

Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium | 11455-87 Ave. | 780-429-1000