A Behind-The-Scenes Look at Pixar Animation in Edmonton

Have you ever wondered how your favourite Pixar characters come to life on the big screen? Do you ever think about what goes on behind the scenes of your beloved animated movies? The TELUS World of Science—Edmonton’s newest exhibition, The Science Behind Pixar, will answer all of your questions and more. Take a journey through the filmmaking process and see science, art, and math come together to make movie magic!

Featuring Pixar’s most beloved films, The Science Behind Pixar immerses you in a world filled with science, art, and technology, and encourages you to take a hands-on learning approach to animated filmmaking. Make your way through the interactive exhibit and stop at each of the eight stages used in the filmmaking production to discover how each element of animation is designed. See the friendly faces of familiar Pixar characters as you try the hands-on activities related to the different stages of production and experience what it’s like to be a part of the Pixar studio production team!

Explore the “Lighting” stage to see how lighting affects a scene and try it out yourself with interactive activities that lets you manipulate light and characters. Check out the “Surfaces” stage to discover how colour and texture are added in film and challenge yourself to recreate what the animator does with touch-screen, interactive games. You can even create your very own stop-motion movie! Take on all the different roles within the production of animated moviemaking and discover how your favourite movies come together from start to finish.

The Science Behind Pixar Exhibition is open daily on July 1, 2017, until January 7, 2018. For more information and ticket pricing, visit The TELUS World of Science—Edmonton’s website.