Inspired by a quotation from the first Imam — “God created sexual desire in 10 parts, then he gave nine parts to women and one to men” — Heather Raffo’s 9 Parts of Desire details the lives of nine Iraqi women between the first and second Gulf wars. The characters are both extraordinary and ordinary — a painter, a Communist, a doctor, and others — as the story explores what it means to be a woman in a country experiencing war. The New Yorker called it “an example of how art can remake the world,” and you’re sure to leave inspired.

9 Parts of Desire | April 6 – 15 | $25 – $30

Varscona Theatre | 10329-83 Ave. | 780-433-3399