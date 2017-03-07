7 Spots for Downtown Dining Week in Edmonton

From March 10 to 19 this year, downtown will become a dining paradise as local restaurants in the city centre show off their culinary creativity and offer multi-course meals at discount prices. Many of the spots listed here will have a steal of a meal deal at special prices of $15, $28, and $45. Visit the Downtown Business Association’s website for sample menus and a full list of participating restaurants.

1. Indulge in the rotisserie-style meats at Mexican hot spot Rostizado. Besides the flavourful pork and chicken, the cauliflower pan-roasted in pork fat and the smoked russet potatoes whipped with manchego cheese are divine sides.

2. Dine surrounded by stunning art with the innovative menu at Zinc Restaurant in the Art Gallery of Alberta. Each dish is plated creatively, such as the Arctic Char with amarosa potato, wild boar bacon, and confit tomatoes — you may feel a slight guilt wrecking the plating with your fork, but all regrets will be gone once you taste it!

3. The elegant Hardware Grill features regional cuisine paired well with their award-winning (but still approachable) wine list. You’ll be satisfied by a perfect pairing for their Lacquered Duck Breast and House Duck Sausage — with mascarpone potatoes, roasted Brussels sprouts and butternut squash — and all of their fine entrées.

4. Hankering for a quality cut of meat? Visit Atlas Steak + Fish in the Grand Villa Casino, where steaks are slow-grilled in a Josper oven — which is a combined charcoal grill and oven — including the 48 oz. Tomahawk steak. You’ll need to bring someone to share it with!

5. A contemporary Italian restaurant, The Parlour offers signature wood-fired pizzas and the option to craft our own with a list of artisan ingredients. Their balanced wine list is served on tap and is half-off on Wednesdays.

6. Located in the Union Bank Inn, Madison’s Grill provides an elegant space and dining experience. Find a solid wine list that’s ready to pair with entrées such as Roast Duck Breast with a crisp skin, complimented by orange braise anise and a pomegranate reduction.

7. The must-try dish at De Dutch is the Pannekoeken: a large Dutch pancake served in a dozen varieties, from the savoury Canadian with bacon, tomatoes, and eggs to sweet Peach Melba with fruit topping and whipped cream. Lunchtime offers more traditional Dutch dishes with quality, nutritious ingredients.