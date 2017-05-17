5 Unique Caesars

Synonymous with summer and patio weather, this classic Canuck cocktail is Canadian culture for your taste buds! So dive into Canada’s favourite salty sip (with a unique twist!) at these local hot spots.

1) Tavern on Whyte boasts a loaded Caesar with a grilled cheese sandwich, boiled egg, pickle, asparagus, celery, stuffed olives & more!

2) Chartier uses Old Bay spice for their rims and tops their Caesar with home-made pickles and house-smoked meat.

3) Try 1ST RND’s Maple Bacon Caesar, which is mixed with a bacon vodka and maple syrup and garnished with bacon and asparagus.

4) MEAT makes their tasty Caesar with Buffalo Trace Bourbon and horseradish.

5) Available only on request, Black Pearl Seafood Bar’s signature Caesar comes with a crab claw!