3 Must-Catch SkirtsAfire Events in Edmonton

The SkirtsAfire Festival (March 9-12, 2017) is an empowering event that celebrates the work of women in the arts, from theatrical and musical performances to visual art shows. If you’re having trouble choosing from the amazing line-up, check out our list of highlights!



1. The Mommy Monologues

If you think you know all there is to know about mothers and their lives, think again. Ten Edmonton women will share their perspectives and shatter those stereotypes about motherhood.

Through March 12 | 7:30 pm | Cabaret Theatre, Alberta Avenue Community League (9210-118 Ave.)



2. Words Unzipped: Black Girl Magic

The best of Edmonton’s spoken word poets and performance artists come together in this interdisciplinary spoken word event. Come celebrate the resilient and open magic of black women, and be prepared to be captivated.

Friday, March 10 | 7:30 pm | The Nina Haggerty Gallery (9225-118 Ave.)

3. A-Line Variety Show

Can’t decide? Want to sample a bit of everything? Then this show is for you! Enjoy the jam-packed line-up of music, dance, comedy, spoken word, and even some surprises along the way.

Thursday, March 9 | 7:30 pm – 9:30 pm | Cabaret Theatre, Alberta Avenue Community League (9210-118 Ave.)

For more information and to buy tickets to these events, please visit the SkirtsAfire website.