15 Wild Eats in Calgary

By SEEMA DHAWAN

The Calgary Stampede is behind us, yet some of us are filled with regret over foods we didn’t get a chance to try. Be it because they sold out, or because we couldn’t find them in the first place. To solve this problem and serve foodies everywhere, we’ve compiled the ultimate Calgary Stampede Foods list of where to find Stampede foods off the grounds. Every time you check off a place from this list, tag your photos with #WhereWildEats

Rolled Ice-cream and Raindrop Cake

Find rolled ice-cream and the alluring raindrop cake (which has to be eaten within 30 minutes of being served) at Sweet Tooth Ice Cream. The raindrop cake will be available from August.

• 206 – Center St SE, 587-832-0128

Lobster Poutine

Is the seafood lover in you looking for lobster poutine? Order Newf’s Poutine at Briggs Kitchen + Bar to dive into Canadian goodness, any time of the year.

• 100, 317 – 10 Ave SW, 587-350-5015

Unicorn White Hot Chocolate

This fun drink will return to The Family Squeezed’s CrossIron Mills mall location in the fall.

• 261055 CrossIron Blvd, Rocky View No. 44, 403-681-9256,

Candy Apples

Candy apples are a classic fair treat, and you can find them year round at Rocky Mountain Chocolate.

• Two locations: Calgary Airport, CrossIron Mills

Cookie Dough Nest and Deep Fried Cookie Dough

For cookie dough that’s wrapped in cotton candy or deep fried, head to Family Squeezed, in CrossIron Mills mall, or track down the Cookie Dough YYC truck.

• 261055 CrossIron Blvd, Rocky View No. 44, 403-681-9256

Bear Balls

Find these gourmet doughnut holes in sweet variations at Family Squeezed In CrossIron Mills or at their Bear Balls truck.

• 261055 CrossIron Blvd, Rocky View No. 44, 403-681-9256

Aqua Fresca

The fresh pineapple coconut drink from Aqua Fresca won the best beverage award at the Calgary Stampede. It is available at Family Squeezed at CrossIron Mills, or the Family Squeezed truck.

• 261055 Crossiron Blvd, Rocky View No. 44, 403-681-9256,

Mini Donut Ice Pops

Two of the best summer foods rolled into one. Family Freezed makes creative gourmet ice pops all year round. Find them at Family Squeezed at CrossIron Mills, or track down the truck.

• 261055 CrossIron Blvd, Rocky View No. 44, 403-681-9256

Clam Chowder Poutine and Mr Crab

These fishy treats are avaliable at special events. Keep track of YYCFoodTrucks to find Happy Fish Catering.

Gourmet Mac and Cheese

Reel Mac and Cheese is a gourmet food truck that names all its menu items off of movies. Add a road trip to your foodie desires and head to Westerner Days Fair (July 19-23) in Red Deer or follow the truck’s whereabouts in Vancouver.

Mini Donuts

Track down the Calgary Mini Donuts food truck to get your fix of doughy goodness.

The Texas Waffle

The Texas Waffle by Waffles & Chix has jalapeño and cheese added to the waffle batter, for a cheesy kick, and is topped with fried chicken and maple syrup. Find this at Crossroads Market.

• 1235, 26 Ave SE, 403-617-7147

