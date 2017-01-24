Where to Celebrate the Oscars (and Movies) in Calgary

The nominations for the 2017 Academy Awards have been announced and the count down is on to the main event on Sunday, February 26, 2017. From celebrating the biggest night in Hollywood to enjoying a few movies in between, here’s a guide for movie and entertainment buffs in Calgary.

A Red Carpet Affair: Celebrating Hollywood’s Best

February 26, 5 pm | $60 general seating: $100 VIP seating

Put on your most red carpet-worthy outfit, grab a drink, cast your vote for who you think will take home the Oscars, and watch a live broadcast of the Academy Awards on the big screen.

A Night with the Stars: A Royal Affair

February 26, 5 p m| $250

Dress in your most royal attire for Theatre Calgary’s annual Oscar’s party and, before a live broadcast of the Academy Awards, enjoy a multi-course meal, cocktails, auctions, and raffles.

Movie Macarons at Yann Haute Patisserie

$2.05 per macaron | February 21 – 26

Pick up some sweet treats to enjoy at your own Oscar viewing party! Yann Haute Patisserie will be making limited-edition flavours of popcorn and rum-and-coke macarons just in time for the big night.

Flash Back Film Festival

February 3 – 9 | $7.99 per film; $6.99 per film for 5+ films; $69.99 total for all 17 films

See some of your favourite movies on the big screen! 17 films will be screened in Cineplex theatres across Calgary, including Air Force One for its 20th anniversary, Trainspotting in advance of its sequel, and The Princess Bride for its 20th anniversary.

Classic Film Series

$6.99 per film

View some classic films on the big screen for the first time in a digital format. See Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany’s (January 25) and celebrate the 20th anniversary of Titanic (February 5 & 15).

Movie Monday at The Blues Can

8 pm | Free admission and popcorn; food and drinks available for purchase

On the last Monday of every month (January 30, February 27, etc.) the live music venue The Blues Can screens music-themed movies with an introduction about the history and influence of the movie.

Doc Soup

7 pm | $15 per film

On the first Wednesday of the month, from November through April every year, the Calgary International Film Festival and Hot Docs Film Series host monthly screenings of documentary features.



Dinner and a Movie at Heritage Park

February 7 & 21; March 7 & 21; April 4 & 19 | $42.95; $8 for movie only

Enjoy a three-course meal themed like a classic movie in the Selkirk Grille, and then settle in to watch the movie projected in the Gasoline Alley Museum. Movies and menus include Casablanca, Breakfast at Tiffany’s, Singin’ in the Rain, Chicago, Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, and a yet-to-be-selected Canadian film.

Plaza Theatre

$5 – $10

This indie theatre in Kensington is screening some Oscar-nominated films and is a great place to see new indie releases year-round, as well as some “throwback” classic films.

Globe Cinema

$6 – $10; $5 tickets all day Tuesday

This indie theatre on Stephen Avenue downtown screens indie movies from around the world year-round and hosts several Calgary International Film Festival events.