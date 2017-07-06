Artist Spotlight: Brandon Flock

By BRIAN FRENCH

Brandon Flock loved living and he was very good at it. He trekked to the Mount Everest Base Camp and summited Kilimanjaro. He ran with the bulls in Pamplona, scuba-dove in the Red Sea, and raced camels around the pyramids of Egypt. He lived life fully.

Flock was a writer, actor, artist, entrepreneur, and philanthropist. He studied in New York, Los Angeles and Vancouver. He co-founded (with his childhood friend Max Van Dijk) ZClay Fresh, an integrated marketing design and production company. He helped build a school in Uganda. At the age of 15 he shaved his head for The Canadian Cancer Society, raising a record amount of funds in Canada.

Not long after his sudden passing in 2012, his grieving parents Brad and Dena found the unfinished script Brandon had been working on called Buck Off. Almost five years later, award-winning author Tyler Trafford (Almost a Great Escape) brings Brandon’s script back to life.

TwoBlackEyes and The Unfinished Script is the semi-biographical coming of age story of Nathan Munro who, in his final year of high school, enrolls in a film studies course and discovers a world of ranching, rodeos, and bull riding. Trafford expertly weaves the Brandon Flock script into the story of Nathan Munro, his family, and friends to create a wonderfully entertaining and spell-binding read. Set against a tapestry of Calgary’s most affluent neighborhood, the ranchlands of Longview, and the Rodeo grounds of the Calgary Stampede, TwoBlackEyes and The Unfinished Script is the must-read of the summer.

Sales of the book will benefit the Brandon Flock Foundation which provides scholarships and mentoring support to students in the arts.

TwoBlackEyes and The Unfinished Script is available at Owls Nest Books, Lammle’s and their 2017 Calgary Stampede booth in the Western Showcase.

>> Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram and tag your Calgary posts and photos with #WhereYYC