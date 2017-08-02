Where Did the Summer Go? August To-Do List

By HANNA DEEVES

As always, summer comes and goes in a flash. So we compiled a list of the must-do summer activities for you to check off this August before summer is gone again for another year. Calgary is so beautiful and we have so little time to enjoy it while it’s not covered in snow. So what are you waiting for?

Go for a Hike

Check out the many beautiful hiking paths in and around the city.

Find a festival

August is festival season, and there are so many options.

Crack a beer

It is patio season after all.

Sit and Eat

Grab a blanket, a basket, and some friends for a picnic.

Roast Marshmallows

Pitch a tent and start a fire, we have perfect camping weather.

Go for a ride

Take advantage of this city’s beautiful bike paths.

Enjoy Canada

All national parks are free this year for Canada 150.

Go for a float

Take a raft on the Bow River.

Local Shopping

There are many markets that feature food and independent artists.

Set Sail

Go boating on Chestermere Lake or Ghost Lake.

Scream for ice cream

Check out one of Calgary’s great ice cream shops.

Throw it on the grill

Bring the party to your back yard, and have a barbecue.

