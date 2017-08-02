Where Did the Summer Go? August To-Do List

By HANNA DEEVES
As always, summer comes and goes in a flash. So we compiled a list of the must-do summer activities for you to check off this August before summer is gone again for another year. Calgary is so beautiful and we have so little time to enjoy it while it’s not covered in snow. So what are you waiting for?
Go for a Hike
Check out the many beautiful hiking paths in and around the city.
Find a festival
August is festival season, and there are so many options.
Crack a beer
It is patio season after all.
Sit and Eat
Grab a blanket, a basket, and some friends for a picnic.
Roast Marshmallows
Pitch a tent and start a fire, we have perfect camping weather.
Go for a ride
Take advantage of this city’s beautiful bike paths.
Enjoy Canada
All national parks are free this year for Canada 150.
Go for a float
Take a raft on the Bow River.
Local Shopping
There are many markets that feature food and independent artists.
Set Sail
Go boating on Chestermere Lake or Ghost Lake.
Scream for ice cream
Check out one of Calgary’s great ice cream shops.
Throw it on the grill
Bring the party to your back yard, and have a barbecue.
