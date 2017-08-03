Summer Feast brings fine dining deals to Calgary

By MICHAELA RITCHIE

It’s hard to believe that August is already here — and with it, the end of summer is fast approaching. Although we try our best to get out and check off those boxes on our summer to-do lists while the weather is still warm, in a city as on-the-go as Calgary, some events are sure to slip through our fingers. That’s what makes our city’s newest dining extravaganza such a tempting opportunity for Calgarians to take advantage of.

Summer Feast, a 10-day soirée running from August 11 to 20, is bringing together 13 of Calgary’s restaurants and challenging them to create unique fixed price menus that combine the best each kitchen has to offer with all those glorious flavours of the summer season.

Each participating restaurant is offering both a lunch and a dinner menu, priced between a total of $15-$35 per guest for a three-course meal that includes an appetizer, main course, and dessert. Multiple options for each course are available, making these menus just as diverse as they are delicious. What’s more, a wide variety of dining experiences are possible given the selection of restaurants to choose from: Anju, Bridgette Bar, Foreign Concept, The Guild, Klein Harris, Market, Model Milk, The Nash & Off Cut Bar, NOtaBLE, Pigeonhole, Rouge, Shokunin and Whitehall. From rustic taphouses to delectable diners, and even a couple of international options, this list encompasses a true portrait of Calgary’s eclectic urban dining scene.

So don’t let touring the some of the best of local fine dining be the one thing you miss out on this summer. Many of Calgary’s brightest culinary stars have set their patio tables, and the weather is still warm — now all that’s missing is some good company.

