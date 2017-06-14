Regal Cat Cafe in Calgary Hotspot for Fuzz Therapy

By SEEMA DHAWAN

A cat café is opening its doors to provide Calgarians and visitors with some indulgent fuzz therapy. Located in the city’s Kensington neighbourhood, Regal Cat Café is the city’s first to give visitors the chance to spend time with cats, while enjoying a coffee or some cuddles.

The highly Instagram-worthy Kitty Kingdom is separated from the café by large glass windows, so those warming up to the idea of cat cuddles, or anyone with allergies, can have their space. Cat lovers can make reservations to visit the Kitty Kingdom ($10 for 45 minutes) or drop by the café for some kitty-inspired coffee and macarons.

The concept of cat cafes blossomed in Japan and their popularity is on the rise, with cafés popping up in Europe, Australia and many parts of North America.

“The world is falling in love with cat cafes and now Calgary can too,” says co-owner Tia Wieler.

The café will be home to up to 12 cats and the felines are adoptable for those who can’t get enough. Don’t have a reservation? The café has daily drop in spots for walk-in traffic and visitors.

