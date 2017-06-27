  • eat
June 27th, 2017
RedBall Project Bounces in to Calgary

RedBall Project Bounces in to Calgary

By RACHAEL FREY

The RedBall on Calgary's Peace Bridge (Photo: Kipling West)

In honour of Canada’s 150th anniversary celebrations, the RedBall Project has landed in Calgary. Don’t overthink this one—it’s exactly what it looks like, a giant red ball wedged into various locations around the city. The surprisingly squishy ball is already a social media star, with tons of photos popping up on Instagram and other sites—follow it on the hashtag #redballproject.

Take a running leap at the ball—it won't mind (Photo: courtesy City of Calgary)

Want to snag your very own selfie with the RedBall? Here’s where to find it over the next few days:

Follow the bouncing ball on the hashtag #redballproject (Photo: ash.l.popko/Instagram)

• Tuesday, June 27: Encana Plaza (Centre St and 7 Ave SE)
• Wednesday, June 28: Shaw Millennium Park (1220 – 9 Ave SW)
• Thursday, June 29: The Bay (1 St & Stephen Ave/8 Ave SW)
• Friday, June 30: Eau Claire Plaza (200 Barclay Parade SW)
• Saturday, July 1: Olympic Plaza (228 – 8 Ave SE)

The RedBall weighs 113 kg (250 lbs), and is approximately 15 feet  or 4.5 metres high. The RedBall Project will be bouncing off into the sunset after Canada Day, so make sure to pay it a visit before then.

RedBall at Poppy Plaza in Calgary (Photo: courtesy City of Calgary)

