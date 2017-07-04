Guess Who’s Here?

By RACHAEL FREY

From the island of Madagascar off the east coast of the African continent to the island of St. George in the Bow River, spritely lemurs are taking up residence in the Calgary Zoo’s brand new Land of Lemurs exhibit on July 5. The enclosure will take advantage of the wooded area at the eastern tip of the island, near the Destination Africa exhibits, so the lemurs can climb and play to their hearts’ content in the trees.

The habitat aims to educate visitors about the plight of the lemur—of the 105 lemur species and subspecies on the planet more than 90 percent are at risk of extinction, which is why the Calgary Zoo is expanding its conservation focus to Madagascar in an effort to help one of the world’s most endangered primates.

