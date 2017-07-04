  • eat
  • shop
  • see
  • go
  • stay
  • daytrip
  • map
  • calendar
  • transport
  • weather
  • currency
  • tofrom
July 4th, 2017
where.ca > Alberta > Calgary > Guess Who’s Here?

Guess Who’s Here?

By RACHAEL FREY

(Photo: Calgary Zoo)

(Photo: courtesy Calgary Zoo)

From the island of Madagascar off the east coast of the African continent to the island of St. George in the Bow River, spritely lemurs are taking up residence in the Calgary Zoo’s brand new Land of Lemurs exhibit on July 5. The enclosure will take advantage of the wooded area at the eastern tip of the island, near the Destination Africa exhibits, so the lemurs can climb and play to their hearts’ content in the trees.

Lemur habitat in Madagascar. (Photo: Calgary Zoo)

Lemur habitat in Madagascar. (Photo: courtesy Calgary Zoo)

The habitat aims to educate visitors about the plight of the lemur—of the 105 lemur species and subspecies on the planet more than 90 percent are at risk of extinction, which is why the Calgary Zoo is expanding its conservation focus to Madagascar in an effort to help one of the world’s most endangered primates.

>> Connect with us on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram and tag your Calgary posts and photos with #WhereYYC

arrow graphic

OUR FULL Calgary COVERAGE

Comment on this article