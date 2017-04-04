Interview with Scott Shriner from Weezer

By Caroline Green

’90s music staple Weezer is setting out on tour with new music (the very catchy tune “Feels Like Summer”) with Canadian dates in Edmonton (April 4), Calgary (April 5), Dawson Creek (April 6), and Penticton (April 8). Caroline Green, for Where Calgary, got a chance to interview bassist Scott Shriner in advance of the shows:

Calgary’s Grey Eagle Casino in Tsuu T’ina Nation invites the public to take a stroll down memory lane with the 1990s classic California band, Weezer.

Touring with Ontario rock bands The Trews and The Flatliners for the Canadian leg of their latest tour cycle, River Cuomo, Patrick Wilson, Brian Bell, and Scott Shriner are lined up for a seven-month rock-n-roll excursion, onwards to parts of the USA and Europe.

Bassist Scott Shriner says Canadian fans can expect to hear a collection of Weezer singles and hits, but also new songs, like tunes from the 2016 White Album, and their newest single “Feels like Summer.”

Experimentation with a new electronic sound genre on their latest track is apparent, and Shriner says it was time to do something different, after 2014’s Everything Will Be Alright in the End, where the band fully embraced the classic Weezer sound of distorted guitars and huge drums, and then the White Album, which contained a mixture of electronic, but with a steady current of their big guitar-driven choruses.

“One of the great things about Weezer is we don’t do the same thing every record,” Shriner says. “That much you can definitely count on. I am really happy to be in a band that wants to try different things. But, we still stand there and play “Undone” every night. If that’s you’re favourite song, I promise we’re going to play it. But we’re still going to play some new stuff, because we are still trying to melt faces.”

Shriner says the band never really knows which direction things are going to go, but he does not believe any of the band mates are interested in doing another album that captures the “old sound” because there is plenty of music they have put out that “returns to form.”

“It’s always a balance that we really try to keep,” Shriner says. “But at the same time, you have to do what you are excited about, and not worry about what somebody who keeps playing the first two records over and over again is going to say about it.”