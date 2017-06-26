June 26th, 2017
Granary Road, Calgary’s Newest Family Attraction
By RACHAEL FREY
Gather up the kids, the parents, the grandmas and grandpas, aunts, uncles, and cousins—there’s a new attraction opening July 7 just outside Calgary’s city limits that has something for everyone. The first thing you’ll see when you arrive at Granary Road is the huge building that houses The Loft Kitchen bistro by the renowned Canadian Rocky Mountain Resorts group, The Loft Bakery and coffee shop, and a Public Market with vendors selling gourmet and handcrafted items from fine European cured meats to organic beauty products.
In the market building, garage-style doors roll open to allow a breeze into the market and a view of the Active Learning Park, a massive entertainment zone for kids and the young-at-heart. Three kilometres of trails wind through a series of themed exhibits, each one featuring a chance for kids to get active while learning about animals, insects, and agriculture. Look for the giant animatronic spiders, bats, and frogs, get up close and personal with adorable farm animals like pigs and goats, and burn some energy on swings, slides, and ropes. Don’t forget to visit the alpacas, but watch out—the one named Rascal loves to give smooches.
Get a sneak peek at Granary Road’s Active Learning Park:
Photos by Rachael Frey
- Just outside city limits, the view at Granary Road is positively pastoral.
- 195395
- The Frog Pond Fun Pad teaches kids about amphibians.
- 195396
- The Mushroom Meander is all about fun with fungus.
- 195397
- Massive mushrooms loom over the Mushroom Meander exhibit.
- 195398
- This tube slide is a "worm" winding through a giant apple.
- 195399
- To the Bat Cave (exhibit)! This animatronic bat opens and closes its wings.
- 195400
- Bat-phobic? Don't look up in the Bat Cave.
- 195401
- Learn about the importance of protecting honey bees at the Bee Hive exhibit.
- 195402
- The Active Learning Park's pond is inhabited by giant ducks—and some real water fowl too!
- 195403
- This huge animatronic spider presides over a massive web of ropes that can be climbed.
- 195404
- The Ant Farm features both a kid-sized ant hill to climb through and an actual giant ant farm.
- 195405
- Watch out—Rascal the alpaca is coming in for a smooch!
