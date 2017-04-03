Cosplay Ideas for Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo

For four days every spring, it’s not unusual to see wizards, superheroes, princesses, and time travelling doctors wandering the streets of downtown Calgary and taking public transit. When costumed folk of all ages begin to appear, it means that the Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo is underway!
Costumes are encouraged at the main event itself (April 27-30), but also during the free Parade of Wonders on April 28, 2017. Dress your best and join thousands of other costumed Calgarians, visitors, and media guests as they parade down Stephen Avenue (between 8 St SW and Olympic Plaza) for thousands of spectators. You can also marvel at some elaborate costumes during the Calgary Expo Costume Contest or Kids Costume Showcase on April 29, 2017 (included with admission).
If you want to dress up for the parade or Calgary Expo, here are some tips for putting together an easy costume based on this year’s media guests:
- Canuck Amusements and Costume Shop brings in extra costumes and accessories for this time of year, and The Costume Shoppe stocks amazing costumes year-round. No matter what you want to dress up as, the friendly staff at both of these local stores will be able to help you put together a stunning costume!
- The most controversial (yet appropriate) costume would be to don an Edmonton Oilers jersey! While local Calgary Flames fans might not take to kindly to your costume, media guest (and notable Oilers fan) Kevin Smith will surely approve.
- Hit up a vintage store (or your parents’ basement) and find a boombox and a brown trench coat and you’re good to go as John Cusack‘s character Lloyd from Say Anything. Best of all, you can wear sweatpants and running shoes to complete the look.
- The brown trench coat will also work for playing The Tenth Doctor from Doctor Who. It’s not quite the look The Twelfth Doctor (media guest Peter Capaldi) dons, but you can bet all different iterations of doctor costumes will be on display. Or, pair a trench coat with suspenders and a brown dress shirt and voila, you’re Captain Malcolm Reynolds (aka media guest Nathan Fillion) from Firefly.
- Raiding vintage and second hand stores (or maybe your own closet) for ’90s-style baggy shirts, plaid, and jeans is all you need to channel the style of Boy Meets World stars Will Friedle and Rider Strong.
- Visit the gift shop at Telus Spark for Star Trek clothing and accessories in celebration of Star Trek: The Starfleet Academy Experience on display until June 4. Then head over to Calgary Expo to see Star Trek alumni Garrett Wang and Colm Meany.
- Don that Princess Jasmine costume you bought in Disneyland or at the Disney Store — the voice of Jasmine, Linda Larkin, will be at Calgary Expo Thursday through Sunday.
- The most popular Halloween costume last year was arguably Eleven’s getup from Stranger Things. Since Millie Bobby Brown will be in attendance, Calgary Expo is the perfect time to revive this costume. Simply don a pink dress, blue windbreaker, high socks, and sneakers. Bonus points for carrying around a box of Eggo waffles and adding fake blood to channel her telepathic nose bleeds.
- Classic vampire and zombie looks will get a revival (get it?) in popularity with stars James Marsters from Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Steven Yeun from The Walking Dead in attendance. Just note that most vampire and zombie weapons, and other potentially dangerous props, are not allowed, as per Calgary Expo’s prop policy.
- Transform yourself into a comic book character with the help of local, talented makeup artist Lianne Moseley. Lianne books up quickly around Calgary Expo but if you can get an appointment she can transform you into your favourite 2D character, no costume required.