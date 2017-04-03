Cosplay Ideas for Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo

For four days every spring, it’s not unusual to see wizards, superheroes, princesses, and time travelling doctors wandering the streets of downtown Calgary and taking public transit. When costumed folk of all ages begin to appear, it means that the Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo is underway!



Costumes are encouraged at the main event itself (April 27-30), but also during the free Parade of Wonders on April 28, 2017. Dress your best and join thousands of other costumed Calgarians, visitors, and media guests as they parade down Stephen Avenue (between 8 St SW and Olympic Plaza) for thousands of spectators. You can also marvel at some elaborate costumes during the Calgary Expo Costume Contest or Kids Costume Showcase on April 29, 2017 (included with admission).

If you want to dress up for the parade or Calgary Expo, here are some tips for putting together an easy costume based on this year’s media guests: