7 Must-Have Canadian Reads

By SILVIA PIKAL

If you’re looking to read Canadian stories to celebrate Canada 150, look no further.

In The Canadaland Guide to Canada by Jesse Brown, host and publisher of the Canadaland podcast, you’ll find plenty of shocking, funny, and surprising facts about Canada. The satirical novel promises to shatter any illusions about the Great White North as a utopia of maple syrup and rainbows.

Find out how beer has evolved over the years with 150 Years of Canadian Beer Labels by Lawrence C. Sherk. With 17 breweries and brewpubs in Calgary alone, and more set to open before the end of 2017, it’s a good time to reflect on Canada’s favourite beverage.

Feast: Recipes and Stories from a Canadian Road Trip is based on the adventures of Dana VanVeller and Lindsay Anderson during a five-month road trip across Canada. The book includes more than 100 recipes from the trip, including Yukon cinnamon buns and maritime lobster rolls.

In 25 Places in Canada Every Family Should Visit, freelance travel writer and blogger Jody Robbins offers suggestions for parents who are keen to explore Canada with their little ones.

Speaking in Cod Tongues: A Canadian Culinary Journey compiles Lenore Newman’s findings after spending five years exploring Canadian cuisine and eating regional dishes from seal to Saskatoon berries.

You Might Be From Canada If… takes viewers on a journey of Canada through Michael de Adder’s satirical cartoons.

More than 6,000 people have received the Order of Canada since it was established in 1967. They Desire a Better Country by Lawrence Scanlan explores the stories of 50 Canadians who have received the prestigious award.

