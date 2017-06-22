June 22nd, 2017
Calgary Stampede Food 2017: 19 Wild Foods at the Midway
By RACHAEL FREY
The Calgary Stampede (July 7 – 16, 2017) is the city’s signature event, drawing in well over a million fun-seekers from all over the world. From edge-of-your-seat rodeo action to scream-inducing midway rides to legendary music performances, there’s truly something for everyone—and the food is no exception.
Mini donuts and beef on a bun are staples, but every year food vendors outdo themselves to offer the most mouth-watering—or dare-worthy—concoctions. Leave room for delicacies such as deep fried Jell-O, a metre-long sausage, unicorn white hot chocolate, and pizza infused with Carolina reapers, the Guinness World Record’s hottest pepper.
Here’s a look at the wild foods at The Calgary Stampede this year:
Unicorn white hot chocolate
The world's hottest pizza
Canadian bacon pickle balls
Double bacon mac 'n' cheese dog
Deep fried Jell-O
Cereal monster sandwiches
Butter chicken bear balls
Chili lime popcorn shrimp perogies
Clam chowder poutine
The cookie dough-ne
Crispy chicken feet on a stick
Deep fried pork belly
Angry chicken sandwich
Mr. Crab sandwich
One metre long sausage
Rabbit pizza
Rolled ice cream
Mini donut-chata
Lobster poutine
>> Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram and tag your Calgary posts and photos with #WhereYYC