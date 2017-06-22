  • eat
June 22nd, 2017
where.ca > Alberta > Calgary > Calgary Stampede Food 2017: 19 Wild Foods at the Midway

Calgary Stampede Food 2017: 19 Wild Foods at the Midway

By RACHAEL FREY

stampedefood

The Calgary Stampede (July 7 – 16, 2017) is the city’s signature event, drawing in well over a million fun-seekers from all over the world. From edge-of-your-seat rodeo action to scream-inducing midway rides to legendary music performances, there’s truly something for everyone—and the food is no exception.

Mini donuts and beef on a bun are staples, but every year food vendors outdo themselves to offer the most mouth-watering—or dare-worthy—concoctions. Leave room for delicacies such as deep fried Jell-O, a metre-long sausage, unicorn white hot chocolate, and pizza infused with Carolina reapers, the Guinness World Record’s hottest pepper.

Here’s a look at the wild foods at The Calgary Stampede this year:

 

