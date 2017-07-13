The Ultimate Guide to Summer Festivals

By JAMES YOUNG

Take advantage of the nice weather and long days this summer to explore what Calgary’s festivals have to offer.

Pet-A-Palooza

July 29 – 30

Celebrate man’s best friend at Eau Claire this summer and spend quality time out in the sun with your doggo. Don’t miss the running of the bulls (bulldogs that is), wiener dog races, and the puppy stampede. Stop at one of the cooling stations along the way to make sure everyone is kept hydrated and comfortable throughout the day. Collect swag from over 80 different vendors as Pet-A-Palooza runs from 10 am to 4 pm. The event is free and family friendly.

Calgary Fringe Festival

August 4 – 12

Enjoy creative, unjuried, and uncensored plays at this theater festival. There is a play for everyone—160 are presented throughout the nine-day event.

Inglewood SunFest

August 5

Discover the historic neighbourhood of Inglewood with the whole family at this full day festival. Visit more than 200 shops that the neighbourhood has to offer, watch street performers, find a sunny patio to hang out at, or get some shopping in.

Heritage Day Festival

August 7

This free family event is celebrating its 40th year anniversary. Enjoy multicultural performances, ethnic foods, and one-of-a-kind handcrafts all in the heart of the downtown.

Calgary Dragon Boat Race and Festival

August 12 – 13

Join the 4,000 spectators who take in this event each year and watch over 1,800 racers as they compete in this sport of culture, camaraderie, and inspiration.

Marda Gras Street Festival

August 13

Party like you are in Louisiana at this quintessential Calgary festival. Indulge in good food, dancing, street performances and so much more all on the streets of Marda Loop.

Expo Latino

August 18 – 20

Feel the heat this summer at western Canada’s largest Latin festival. Prince’s Island Park will be sizzling with world class performances, exotic food, and music that will get your feet and hips moving. Performers include Cuban salsa group Brisas Del Palmar, Capoeira dancers Ache Brasil, and Calgary’s Estrelas Do Samba, as well as Latin music star Olga Tañón, Woman of Fire. You’ll also find an art market, dance workshop, children’s area, and a beer garden.

