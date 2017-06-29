30+ Things to Do This July

Yahoo—it’s Stampede time! That’s not all that’s happening in Calgary, though. From star-gazing to show-jumping, here’s more than 30 events and activities to keep you busy all July.



ART EXHIBITS ♦ CHILDREN ♦ FESTIVALS

MUSIC ♦ SPECIAL EVENTS ♦ THEATRE

♦ ♦ ♦ ART EXHIBITS ♦ ♦ ♦

The Communist Revolution Was Caused By The Sun

Until Aug 27

The second film of Anton Vidokle’s trilogy on Russian cosmism looks at the poetic dimension of solar cosmology of Soviet biophysicist, Alexander Chizhevsky. Shot in Kazakhstan, where Chizhevsky was imprisoned and later exiled, the film introduces Сhizhevsky’s research into the impact of solar emissions on human sociology, psychology, politics and economics in the form of wars, revolutions, epidemics and other upheavals.

♦ Esker Foundation, 444, 1011 – 9 Ave SE, 403-930-2490, www.eskerfoundation.com

Chroma

Jul 6 – Aug 19

An annual group show celebrating colour and the diversity of the artists at Christine Klassen Gallery. There is everything from hard edge abstraction to ethereal landscapes, printmaking to sculpture, and more in this playful summer exhibition.

♦ Christine Klassen Gallery, 321 – 50 Ave SE, 403-262-1880, www.christineklassengallery.com

Cultivating the Landscape: A Social History of Gardening in Calgary

Until Nov 5

Calgary’s gardeners and landscapers have a history of advocating fiercely on behalf of their passion, from movements calling for the beautification of the city to growing vegetables as a moral imperative, and even the innovative use of gardens for advertising. This exhibit traces the fascinating history of the city’s green thumbs through archival photos, artifacts, and more.

♦ Lougheed House, 707 – 13 Ave SW, 403-244-6333, www.lougheedhouse.com

G’ddy Up

Jul 8 – 29

This annual group exhibition displays artworks by artists who seek to explore the contemporary cowboy culture as well as those who implement aspects of this culture in formal exploration through painting, photography and sculpture.

♦ Newzones, 730 – 11 Ave SW, 403-266-1972, www.newzones.com

Oh For Eyes! At Night We Dream of Eyes!

Until Aug 27

The multidisciplinary works by Jason de Haan most clearly deal with fleetingness, vulnerability, and the fragility of the natural world in a way that considers the limits of human perception and influence.

♦ Esker Foundation, 444, 1011 – 9 Ave SE, 403-930-2490, www.eskerfoundation.com

Milestones: Sarah McLachlan

Until Fall 2017

A temporary exhibition which honours Sarah McLachlan’s 2017 induction into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. See a display of McLachlan’s instruments, awards, and a stage costume from Lilith Fair.

♦ Studio Bell, home of the National Music Centre, 85 – 4 St SE, 403-543-5115, www.studiobell.ca

North of Ordinary: the Arctic Photographs of Geraldine and Douglas Moodie

Until Sep 10

This exhibition celebrates the work of Canada’s first professional woman photographer, Geraldine Moodie. Beginning in 1903, Moodie accompanied her husband, a senior officer of the North-West Mounted Police, on Northern expeditions. She took intimate portraits of the local Inuit community while he documented the landscape and his work with the Mounted Police.

♦ Glenbow, 130 – 9 Ave SE, 403-268-4100, www.glenbow.org

Play Hard, Fight Hard: Sports and the Canadian Military

Until Dec 2017

An exhibit created in partnership between The Military Museums of Calgary and Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame explores the relationship between sports and military service dating back to the First World War. Visitors can expect to learn more about Canadians like Gerry Ouellette, a sports shooter who served the Canadian Forces for over 20 years.

♦ Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame, 169 Canada Olympic Rd SW, 403-776-1040, www.sportshall.ca

Shame and Prejudice: A Story of Resilience

Until Sep 10

Kent Monkman’s new, large scale project addresses Canada’s sesquicentennial in 2017. The exhibition takes the viewer on a journey through 300 years of Canada’s history, narrating a story of Canada through the lens of First Nations’ resilience.

♦ Glenbow, 130 – 9 Ave SE, 403-268-4100, www.glenbow.org

Sunscreen

Jul 8 – Aug 26

This constantly rotating exhibition celebrates the sunshine with bright and vibrant inventory including paintings, photographs, and sculpture.

♦ Newzones, 730 – 11 Ave SW, 403-266-1972, www.newzones.com

♦ ♦ ♦ CHILDREN ♦ ♦ ♦

Family Fishing Clinics

Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays in Jul and Aug

This 2-hour clinic will provide youth and their parents with the basics of fishing including best practices, equipment, reading the regulations, and casting. All equipment is provided and no fishing license is required. Ages 6 and up on Saturdays and Thursdays in July and August; ages 4 – 6 on Sundays. Children must be accompanied by a guardian. Advance registration required.

♦ Bow Habitat Station, 1440 – 17A St SE, 403-297-6561, bowhabitat.alberta.ca

Dr. Seuss in the Park

Wednesdays until Aug 29

Visit the Reading Tent from 11 am to 3:30 pm (weather permitting) and have fun with reading, games, and crafts. Children of all ages are welcome and must be accompanied by an adult.

♦ Riley Park, 8 Ave & 12t St NW, www.su.ucalgary.ca/event/dr-seuss-in-the-park

♦ ♦ ♦ FESTIVALS ♦ ♦ ♦

Calgary Arab Festival

Jul 29 – 30

Enjoy Arabian culture through food, music, dance, fashion, and more.

♦ Olympic Plaza, 228 – 8 Ave SE, www.facebook.com/ArabFestival

Calgary Folk Music Festival

Jul 27 – 30

Every year, both seasoned and new musical artists from all around the globe are brought to Prince’s Island Park for four days of delighting audiences with wonderful folk and indie music. This year’s performers include Barenaked Ladies, Blue Rodeo, Tanya Tagaq, and Forbidden Dimension.

♦ Prince’s Island Park (4 St & 1 Ave SW), 403-233-0904, www.calgaryfolkfest.com

Calgary International Blues Festival

Jul 31 – Aug 6

Four days and nights of non-stop music including nightly dance parties—world-class blues music reigns supreme at this family-friendly fest. Some free events.

♦ Shaw Millennium Park, 1220 – 9 Ave SW, www.calgarybluesfest.com

Fiestaval Latin Festival

Jul 21 – 23

Be prepared to eat, dance, and party at this family-oriented, cultural block party.

♦ Olympic Plaza, 228 – 8 Ave SE, fiestaval.ca

Pet-A-Palooza

Jul 29 – 30

Dogs aren’t just welcome at this festival—they’re the stars of the show. Check out bulldog races, aquatics competition, photo lounges, and canine-friendly exhibitors.

♦ Eau Claire Market, 200 Barclay Parade SW, www.petapaloozawest.com/calgary

Terminus Festival

Jul 28 – 30

This music festival specializes in dark electronic, synth, and industrial music, attracting bands (and fans) from all over the world including acts like The Birthday Massacre, 3Teeth, and The Gothsicles.

♦ Dickens Pub, 1000 – 9 Ave SW, terminus-festival.com

♦ ♦ ♦ MUSIC ♦ ♦ ♦

Bob Dylan

Jul 16

One of the best-selling artists of all time with 100 million albums sold, Dylan has received numerous accolades including a Nobel Prize and the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Which songs will he play in Calgary? The answer, my friend, is blowin’ in the wind.

♦ Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium, 1415 – 14 Ave NW, 1-855-985-5500. www.ticketmaster.ca

Carlos Vives

Jul 13

The Colombian Grammy-winning singer, composer, and telenovela star performs.

♦ Grey Eagle Resort & Casino, 3777 Grey Eagle Dr, 1-855-985-5500, www.ticketmaster.ca

Music in the Plaza

Jul 5 – Aug 30

Free, outdoor music performance every Wednesday (it will be indoors if it’s raining).

♦ Heritage Park Historical Village, 1900 Heritage Dr SW, 403-268-8500, www.heritagepark.ca

The Michael Jackson HIStory Show

Jul 28

A spectacular music tribute and stage production honouring the King of Pop. Celebrate Jackson’s creative talent with live performances spanning his entire catalogue including “Thriller,” “Billie Jean,” “Smooth Criminal,” “ABC,” “They Don’t Really Care About Us,” and many more.

♦ Grey Eagle Resort & Casino, 3777 Grey Eagle Dr, 1-866-943-8849, www.greyeagleresortandcasino.com

Tiger Army & Murder by Death

Jul 6

Psychobilly band Tiger Army and indie rockers Murder by Death share a bill.

♦ The Palace Theatre, 219 – 8 Ave SW, 1-855-985-5500, www.ticketmaster.ca

♦ ♦ ♦ SPECIAL EVENTS ♦ ♦ ♦

Calgary Stampede

Jul 7 – 16

The world-renowned, 10-day carnival celebrates Alberta’s pioneer heritage. Daily rodeo tournament events include steer-roping and wrestling, bronco riding and barrel racing. The signature GMC Rangeland Derby chuckwagon tournament takes place nightly and tickets for the derby and TransAlta Grandstand show are included in the Evening Show package. The midway features scream-inducing rides, games, and food stalls. Further attractions include agricultural exhibits and the Indian Village. Three concert stages show performances by some of the biggest names in music, and there’s a spectacular nightly fireworks display.

♦ Stampede Park, 1410 Olympic Way SE, 403-269-9822, www.calgarystampede.com

Canada Day

Jul 1

Canada Day in Calgary promises to be bigger and better than ever this year as we celebrate our country’s 150th birthday. Multicultural performances, contemporary Indigenous entertainment, Franco-Albertan celebrations, Canadian musical performances, a traditional Powwow, military displays, a fireworks show, and a public oath of commitment to Canada are only part of what the City of Calgary has planned to help you celebrate Canada’s sesquicentennial.

♦ Various locations, www.calgary.ca

East Village Street Fair

Jul 1

Find music, arts and crafts, food, and vendors at this annual street fair, along with a classic car Show & Shine. Free.

♦ RiverWalk East Village, Confluence Way SE, ev-na.com/ev-street-fair

Milky Way Nights

Jul 20 – 22

The University of Calgary’s Rothney Astrophysical Observatory is inviting the public to view the night sky on a few moonless evenings this summer, and if conditions are clear you will be able to see distant planetary nebula, globular clusters and galaxies. Astronomers will be on hand to assist and answer questions. Admission is a donation to the observatory’s educational programming.

♦ Rothney Astrophysical Observatory, Hwy 22, 2.4 km south of the Hwy 22 and Hwy 22x Interchange, www.ucalgary.ca/rao

Parks Day and Creekfest

Jul 15

Learn about the importance of protecting local watersheds through interactive games and activities, educational guided walks, a fly-fishing demo, and more. Enjoy live performances, draws, and refreshments. Free.

♦ Fish Creek Provincial Park, 15979 Bow Bottom Trail SE, friendsoffishcreek.org/event/creekfest

Spruce Meadows North American CSI 5*

Jul 5 – 9

The best show-jumping athletes and horses from across the Americas will converge on Calgary’s Spruce Meadows to compete for over $1.5-million in prizes. Aside from the competition, enjoy shopping, pony rides, face painting, wagon rides, and the ever-popular performing dog troupe Remax Prairie Dogs from Friday to Sunday.

♦ Spruce Meadows, 18011 Spruce Meadows Way SW, 403-974-4200, www.sprucemeadows.com

♦ ♦ ♦ THEATRE ♦ ♦ ♦

Flashdance: An ‘80s Flashback

Until Aug 27

All the “Flashiest” dances and ‘80s hit songs are packed into this dinner theatre parody.

♦ Jubilations Dinner Theatre, 1002 – 37 St SW , 403-249-7799, www.jubilations.ca

Murder for Two

Until Sep 3

This classic “whodunit” is a hilarious mix of music, mayhem, and murder. Two performers play 13 roles and a piano in a witty and winking homage to old-fashioned murder mysteries. Enjoy a dinner buffet with the show.

♦ Stage West Theatre Restaurant, 727 – 42 Ave SE, 403-243-6642, stagewestcalgary.com

Shakespeare by the Bow

Until Aug 27

Bring a blanket and a picnic dinner and enjoy Theatre Calgary’s annual Shakespeare production outdoors in the beautiful Prince’s Island Park. This year’s play is the pastoral comedy As You Like It, packed with pratfalls, mistaken identities, and love triangles. There will also be special evening performances of Victors, Villains and Vixens, a collection of scenes from various Shakespeare plays, on St. Patrick’s Island (July 25 – 30). The performances feature Calgary’s up-and-coming young actors and are pay-what-you-will.

♦ Prince’s Island Park (4 St & 1 Ave SW), 403-294-7447, www.theatrecalgary.com

