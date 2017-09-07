Calgary Comedy: 6 Must-See Shows

By RACHAEL FREY

Looking to laugh it up this fall with unbeatable improv, stand-up, and some good old-fashioned yuks? Don’t miss these famous comedians when they roll into town!

Lewis Black & Kathleen Madigan (Sept. 6)

Best known for roles on The Daily Show and Last Comic Standing, this knockout pair delivers a hilarious one-two comedy punch with their 49th Parallel Tour, which comes to the Jack Singer Concert Hall this fall.

George Lopez (Sept. 9)

Star of an eponymous sitcom, not to mention late-night television, film, and stand-up—Lopez has made himself into a household comedy brand. Take in his side-splitting show when he stops in Calgary at the Grey Eagle Resort and Casino during his That’s True Comedy Tour.

Jerry Seinfeld (Oct. 13-14)

Speaking of eponymous sitcoms, the TV show “about nothing” catapulted Seinfeld to super-stardom in the ‘90s and he’s still going strong. Catch one of his four shows and the Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium and see for yourself!

Whose Live Anyway? (Oct. 13)

Ever wonder if the comedians on the famous “improv” television show Whose Line Is It Anyway? were really making everything up on the spot? Now you can see for yourself as the show “where everything’s made up and the points don’t matter” has morphed onto the stage with Whose Live Anyway? Just like the TV show, performers Ryan Stiles, Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis, and Joel Murray will improvise skits and games live, coming up with hilarious jokes and pratfalls based on audience suggestions. Be prepared to laugh yourself silly—and maybe even get invited to join the cast on stage at the Grey Eagle Resort and Casino.

YYComedy Festival (Oct. 16-21)

Funny bones, here comes the tickle monster—the sixth annual YYComedy Festival is hitting stages around Calgary from October 16 – 21. Stand-up comics, including Steve Patterson, Debra DiGiovanni, Ali Hassan, and Levi MacDougall, will be gracing audiences with laughs a-plenty, including some all-ages shows. The festival gala, headlined by Canadian comedian Shaun Majumder, takes place on the final night.

Penn & Teller (Oct. 20)

For the first time ever in Calgary, this magician-comedian duo will astonish audiences and defy labels, physics, and good taste with a show at the Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium.

