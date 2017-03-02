50+ Things to Do in Calgary This March



In Calgary, March tends to come in like a lion and go out like… another lion. It might not quite be spring yet, but there’s still plenty going on around the city to help you shake off the winter doldrums.

ART EXHIBITS ♦ COMEDY ♦ CHILDREN

DANCE ♦ FESTIVALS ♦ MARKETS

MUSIC ♦ SPECIAL EVENTS ♦ THEATRE

♦ ♦ ♦ ART EXHIBITS ♦ ♦ ♦

Samantha Williams-Chapelsky

Through Mar 11

See new works from Edmonton acrylic artist Samantha Williams-Chapelsky. Her vibrant artwork is influenced by the Western landscape and features abstract cloudscapes with vivid colours, and some are painted on circular canvases.

♦ Gibson Fine Art, 628 – 11 Ave SW, 403-244-2000, www.gibsonfineart.ca

Sarah Fuller : Camouflage (Hulinhjálmsteinn)

Through Mar 18

Fuller explores layers of history and narrative through the use of the photographic object. An underlying feature in her work is displacement, be it physical, psychological or constructed.

♦ Christine Klassen Gallery, 321 – 50 Ave SE, 403-262-1880, www.christineklassengallery.com

7 Cameras

Through Mar 18

A group exhibition featuring new and recent photography by Kevin Boyle, Gary Campbell, Ben Cope, Michael Levin, Colin Smith, Leesa Streifler, and Diana Thorneycroft.

♦ Christine Klassen Gallery, 321 – 50 Ave SE, 403-262-1880, www.christineklassengallery.com

Collectible Inuit Fine Art

Through Mar 18

Featuring Works by: Osuitok Ipeelee, RCA Kiawak Ashoona, OC, RCA Axangayu Shaa, RCA Manasie Maniapik Lucassie Ikkidluak Johnny Inukpuk, and many more.

♦ Webster Galleries, 812 – 11 Ave SW, 403-263-6500, www.webstergalleries.com

Power in Pictures: The Outside Circle and the Impact of the Graphic Novel

Through Spring 2017

This exhibit is the culmination of a series of workshops that connected young individuals from the Urban Society of Aboriginal Youth with illustrator Kelly Mellings. The result is a series of graphic art that explores complex feelings and experiences.

♦ Glenbow, 130 – 9 Ave SE, 403-268-4100, www.glenbow.org

Earthlings

Through May 7

A group exhibition of otherworldly, surreal, magically figurative ceramic sculpture and works on paper, produced both individually and collaboratively, by seven contemporary artists.

♦ Esker Foundation, 444, 1011 – 9 Ave SE, 403-930-2490, www.eskerfoundation.com

North of Ordinary: the Arctic photographs of Geraldine and Douglas Moodie

Through Sep 10

This exhibition celebrates the work of Canada’s first professional woman photographer, Geraldine Moodie. Beginning in 1903, Moodie accompanied her husband, a senior officer of the North-West Mounted Police, on Northern expeditions. She took intimate portraits of the local Inuit community while he documented the landscape and his work with the Mounted Police.

♦ Glenbow, 130 – 9 Ave SE, 403-268-4100, www.glenbow.org

Corri-Lynn Tetz: Diviners

Mar 3 – Apr 13

Tetz’ semi-abstract paintings show the close proximity between memory, subjective experience and larger, social phenomena.

♦ Jarvis Hall Fine Art, 617 – 11 Ave SW, 403-206-9942, www.jarvishallfineart.ca

Perfect Memory: Authentic Gift Shop

Mar 3 – Apr 1

A store where you buy Asian guilt with your forgiveness. The shop is open for cultural clarity and conversations, and we ask that visitors take insecurities, failings, traumas and sufferings with kindness and give back understanding and acceptance. Products come in the form of DVDs, books, keychains, lucky charms, clothing, lapel pins, various food cans, and more. Items in the store cater to and carry different styles, varying based on what someone is capable of giving.

♦ The New Gallery, 208 Centre St S, 403-233-2399, www.thenewgallery.org

David Altmejd: The Vessel

Mar 4 – May 22

An enormous crystalline sculpture seems to depict an elaborate act of creation caught in a suspended animation of simultaneous formation and disintegration.

♦ Glenbow, 130 – 9 Ave SE, 403-268-4100, www.glenbow.org

Canadian Stories: The View From Here

Mar 4 – May 22

In response to Canada’s 150th anniversary, this exhibition uses historical, modern and contemporary art from Glenbow’s collection to explore iconic Canadian themes from a western perspective.

♦ Glenbow, 130 – 9 Ave SE, 403-268-4100, www.glenbow.org

Martin Pearce: Traces/Tracing

Mar 4 – Apr 1

The lines in the paintings were made with a china marker or grease pencil and they were systematically applied and partially erased several times in order to “complicate” the network of marks; the various iterations of superimposed grid-like lines building a set of “traces” on the surface.

♦ Paul Kuhn Fine Arts, 724 – 11 Ave SW, 403-263-1162, www.paulkuhngallery.com

Modus Operandi

Mar 9 – Apr 1

Look into the process by three artists (Nate McLeod, Tia Halliday and Fiona Ackerman) to whom process is as important, a most vital component, to the end result.

♦ Herringer Kiss Gallery, 709A – 11 Ave SW, 403-228-4889, www.herringerkissgallery.com

Julie Beugin

Mar 10 – Apr 22

Beugin records non-specific elements of the city with her own photographs. Through an instinctual process of layered abstraction, she transforms any physical likeness of these spaces into transparent areas of luminous color on canvas.

♦ VivianeArt, 1114 – 11 St SW, 587-349-2014, www.vivianeart.gallery.com

Cathy Daley

Mar 18 – May 6

Daley is known for her oil-pastel silhouettes of the female form, inspired by the world of high fashion and images of dance. Her work arose from a critique of the fashion industry and its limitations in representing women.

♦ Newzones, 730 – 11 Ave SW, 403-266-1972, www.newzones.com

Chris Langstroth

Mar 18 – Apr 1

Building and scraping layers of paint, Langstroth plays with the balance of abtstract and figurative to create intrigue in his work allowing room for interpretation.

♦ Gibson Fine Art, 628 – 11 Ave SW, 403-244-2000, www.gibsonfineart.ca

♦ ♦ ♦ COMEDY ♦ ♦ ♦

Jim Jefferies

Mar 4

The Australian stand-up comedian, actor, and writer is known for his observational and dark humour. He’s currently travelling North America on his Unusual Punishment tour.

♦ Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium, 1415 – 14 Ave NW, 1-855-985-5500, www.ticketmaster.ca

Sarah Tiana

Mar 23 – 25

Comedian Sarah Tiana’s act focuses on her Southern childhood and experiences with dating in Los Angeles.

♦ Yuk Yuk’s, 218 – 18 Ave SE, 403-258-2028, www.yukyuks.com

♦ ♦ ♦ CHILDREN ♦ ♦ ♦

Urban Jungle Book

Mar 3 – 18

This modern take on the Rudyard Kipling stories uses pop, rock and rap music to tell them in a way you’ve never heard (or seen) before. It is the world premiere of an original musical, recommended for ages six and up.

♦ StoryBook Theatre, 375 Bermuda Drive NW, 403-216-0808, www.storybooktheatre.org

Symphonic Sorcery: The Music of Harry Potter

Mar 19

The Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra presents a child-focused show that includes musical highlights from the films, and a narrator to take kids through the wonderful world of witches, wizards, and broomstick sports.

♦ Arts Commons, Jack Singer Concert Hall, 205 – 8 Ave SE, 403-571-0849, calgaryphil.com

♦ ♦ ♦ DANCE ♦ ♦ ♦

Alice in Wonderland

Mar 16 – 18

Tumble down the rabbit hole with Alberta Ballet’s production, which reintroduces audiences to memorable characters from the Lewis Carroll story including the Red Queen, the Caterpillar, the Cheshire Cat, and the Mad Hatter. Filled with lush sets, costumes, and choreography, Alice in Wonderland captures the magic of the much-loved story about spunky heroine Alice trying to make her way home through a strange and fantastical world.

♦ Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium, 1415 – 14 Ave NW, 403-294-9494, www.artscommons.ca

♦ ♦ ♦ FESTIVALS ♦ ♦ ♦

The Big Taste

Mar 3 – 12

Sample tempting prix fixe menus from Calgary’s diverse restaurants during this 10-day foodie festival.

♦ Various venues, see event website for more information: calgarydowntown.com

Calgary Maple Festival des Sucres

Mar 4 – 5

Celebrate French Canadian culture, history, and traditions at this two-day festival featuring French Canadian, Metis and First Nations Folkloric music and dances, demonstrations, workshops, story-telling, and exhibits; a traditional Sugar Shack meal; and a Sugar Market with a variety of merchants and maple products for sale. Guests can enjoy a live play, circus and magic shows, plus numerous outdoor activities, games, wagon rides, and maple taffy on snow.

♦ Heritage Park Historical Village, 1900 Heritage Dr SW, 403-268-8500, www.heritagepark.ca

Calgary International Beerfest

May 5 – 6

Sample more than 500 types of beer on site, as well as food from over 40 of Calgary’s best pubs and restaurants.

♦ BMO Centre, 20 Roundup Way, 1-844-438-7352, albertabeerfestivals.com

Festival of Animated Objects

Mar 16 – 19

From puppet shows to film screenings, gallery exhibitions to workshops, this festival showcases animated objects (also known as puppets). Mythical creatures, curious beasts, and oddball characters come to life on stage, compelled by puppet-masters and artists.

♦ Various venues, see event website for more information: www.puppetfestival.ca

Prana Yoga Festival

Mar 17 – 19

This festival features themed yoga, dance, wellness, and meditation classes for yogis of all skill levels. Customize your own schedule with classes like Music-Assisted Mindfulness, Ayurvedic Cooking Class, and Chocolate Yoga.

♦ Calgary Chinese Cultural Centre, 197 – 1 St SW, pranayogafest.com

♦ ♦ ♦ MARKETS ♦ ♦ ♦

Curated Market

Mar 17 – 18

Local artisan vendors feature everything from jewellery and clothing to furniture and home decor.

♦ Bowness Community Association, 7904 – 43 Ave NW, www.bycurated.com

Market Collective

Mar 24 – 26

An independent market where hundreds of local artists, artisans, and designers sell handmade creations and local musicians entertain. Sustain your shopping energy with delicious local food vendors.

♦ Chinese Cultural Centre, 197 – 1 St SW, www.marketcollective.ca

♦ ♦ ♦ MUSIC ♦ ♦ ♦

An Evening With Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt

Mar 2

These two iconic country and blues musicians first sang together in the 1990s. They perform alternately in this duet concert, occasionally joining in on the other’s songs.

♦ Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium, 1415 – 14 Ave NW, 1-855-985-5000, www.ticketmaster.ca

Colin James

Mar 3

Blues and rock singer-songwriter Colin James is touring his latest album, Blue Highways.

♦ Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium, 1415 – 14 Ave NW, 1-855-985-5000, www.ticketmaster.ca

Wayne Newton

Mar 4

The Midnight Idol is well known for ‘70s hits like “Daddy, Don’t You Walk So Fast” and his signature song “Danke Schoen.”

♦ Deerfoot Inn & Casino, 11500 – 35 St SE, 1-855-985-5000, www.ticketmaster.ca

Blackie and the Rodeo Kings

Mar 7

The folk rock group is touring Kings and Kings, a collaboration with fellow male roots, blues, and country musicians.

♦ Arts Commons, Jack Singer Concert Hall, 205 – 8 Ave SE, 403-294-9494, www.artscommons.ca

Chris Botti

Mar 8

With four albums that reached No. 1 on the Billboard jazz albums chart, trumpeter and composer Chris Botti has a reputation for fusing jazz and pop music styles.

♦ Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium, 1415 – 14 Ave NW, 1-855-985-5000, www.ticketmaster.ca

Engelbert Humperdinck

Mar 9

Best known for hits such as “Release Me” and “After the Lovin,’” balladeer Engelbert Humperdinck has sold over 150 million records worldwide.

♦ Deerfoot Inn & Casino, 11500 – 35 St SE, 1-855-985-5000, www.ticketmaster.ca

Jake Shimabukuro

Mar 9

The American ukulele virtuoso and composer became internationally famous when a video of him playing “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” was posted on YouTube without his knowledge and went viral.

♦ Arts Commons, Jack Singer Concert Hall, 205 – 8 Ave SE, 1-855-985-5000, www.ticketmaster.ca

Borgeous

Mar 10

The American recording artist and DJ/producer is on tour with his first album, 13.

♦ Marquee Beer Market, 4630 Macleod Trail S, 403-287-2500, marqueecalgary.com

Eric Church

Mar 11

The southern country singer and songwriter is known for songs like “Drink in My Hand.”

♦ Scotiabank Saddledome, 555 Saddledome Rise SE, 1-855-985-5500, www.ticketmaster.ca

The Second City Guide to the Symphony

Mar 11

Orchestral music meets comedy revue in this one-of-a-kind performance with Toronto’s legendary improve troupe.

♦ Arts Commons, Jack Singer Concert Hall, 205 – 8 Ave SE, 403-571-0849, calgaryphil.com

Datsik

Mar 17

The music producer and DJ hits Calgary on his Ninja Nation tour.

♦ The Palace Theatre, 219 – 8 Ave SW, www.thepalacetheatre.ca

Mother Mother

Mar 20

The Canadian indie rockers are fresh off the February release of their new album No Culture.

♦ Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium, 1415 – 14 Ave NW, 1-855-985-5500, www.ticketmaster.ca

Rock the Nation: A Celebration of Canadian Music

Mar 21

Celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday and journey through the music that shaped a generation with Canadian songs from the ’60s to the ’80s, a time when the nation was forming its own unique identity in a rapidly changing world. Featuring music made famous by Paul Anka, The Guess Who, Neil Young, Joni Mitchell, April Wine, Loverboy, k.d. lang, Tom Cochrane, and many more.

♦ Scotiabank Saddledome, 555 Saddledome Rise SE, 1-855-985-5500, www.ticketmaster.ca

Chris Stapleton

Mar 24

The Grammy and CMA winning musician and songwriter is touring his No. 1 solo album.

♦ Scotiabank Saddledome, 555 Saddledome Rise SE, 1-855-985-5500, www.ticketmaster.ca

The Tea Party

Mar 25

This Canadian rock band, which boasts a sound described as “Moroccan roll,” is touring in celebration of the 20th anniversary of their album Transmission.

♦ The Palace Theatre, 219 – 8 Ave SW, 1-855-985-5500, www.ticketmaster.ca

Delhi 2 Dublin

Mar 30

Known for their highly energetic stage shows, this band’s sound started as an electronic fusion between bhangra beats and Celtic fiddle and has since grown into anything from dub reggae to breakbeats to dance music.

♦ Commonwealth Bar & Stage, 731 – 10 Ave SW, 888-732-1682, www.ticketfly.com

♦ ♦ ♦ SPECIAL EVENTS ♦ ♦ ♦

Star Trek: The Starfleet Academy Experience

Through Jun 4

Set phasers to stun! Calgary’s science centre is recruiting Starfleet Academy cadets. “Career Day” at the academy tests your knowledge and skills — you’ll undergo a series of simulated science, engineering, medical, and command evaluations in nine different zones. Life-long and new Star Trek fans alike will have a blast discovering the science that shaped the final frontier.

♦ Telus Spark, 220 St George’s Dr NE, 403-817-6800, www.sparkscience.ca

Heritage Park Ghost Tours

Mar 1 – 8

Visit Heritage Park after dark for a guided ghost tour through the streets and alley ways of the Historical Village. Behind the Park’s old-fashioned charm lie stories of otherworldly encounters, spine-tingling history and some memorable manifestations! The 90-minute outdoor walking tour includes one free coffee or hot chocolate, and a cash bar is available in the Selkirk Grille following the tour.

♦ Heritage Park Historical Village, 1900 Heritage Dr SW, 403-268-8500, www.heritagepark.ca

Calgary Home & Garden Show

Mar 2 – 5

Thinking about a home improvement project? Get advice and tips from Canada’s most popular designers, gardeners and home improvement specialists at this weekend expo.

♦ BMO Centre, 20 Roundup Way, 403-253-1177, www.calgaryhgs.com

Dinner and a Movie

Mar 7, 21

Enjoy a themed, three-course meal in the Selkirk Grille, then head next door to Gasoline Alley for popcorn and a movie on the big screen: Singin’ In the Rain (Mar 7) and Chicago (Mar 21).

♦ Heritage Park Historical Village, 1900 Heritage Dr SW, 403-268-8500, www.heritagepark.ca

National Geographic Live: Beauty and the Bizarre

Mar 12 – 13

Photographer Anand Varma devoted years of his life to perfecting his techniques to create dramatic, bizarre and beautiful images of the miniature world around us. Through these truly unique images, he reveals the secret life cycle of the honeybee, captures the lightning-fast behaviours of hummingbirds, and offers a rare glimpse at our world’s small wonders.

♦ Arts Commons, Jack Singer Concert Hall, 205 – 8 Ave SE, 403-294-9494, www.artscommons.ca

♦ ♦ ♦ THEATRE ♦ ♦ ♦

Gracie

Through Mar 18

This one-actress performance that explores the world through the eyes of a 15-year-old girl born into a polygamous community.

♦ Arts Commons, Martha Cohen Theatre, 205 – 8 Ave SE, www.atplive.ca

Crime Does Not Pay

Mar 2 – 11

When down-and-out comic book artist Bob meets lounge singer Violet, inspiration strikes and he begins writing dark, racy true crime stories where the criminal is the hero — but the trappings of success, the threat of censorship, and Bob’s possessive love of Violet create an explosive combination. Based on a true story, this new musical is written by Calgarians David Rhymer and Kris Demeanor.

♦ Arts Commons, Engineered Air Theatre, 205 – 8 Ave SE, 403-294-9494, www.artscommons.ca

A Thousand Splendid Suns

Mar 7 – Apr 1

Based on the bestselling novel, this haunting play reveals the strength of the human spirit.

♦ Arts Commons, Max Bell Theatre, 205 – 8 Ave SE, 403-294-7447, www.theatrecalgary.com

Derek Selinger

Mar 10

Magic and illusion are explored in a two-hour feature-length theatrical performance featuring the talents of award-winning illusionist Derek Selinger.

♦ Arts Commons, Jack Singer Concert Hall, 205 – 8 Ave SE, 403-294-9494, www.artscommons.ca

Our Man in Havana

Mar 11 – Apr 9

Thanks to his daughter’s extravagant spending, a British expat in 1950s Cuba can’t afford to say no when the Secret Service offers him a plum position as their “man in Havana.” His utter cluelessness kicks off this hilarious, fast-paced romp through the world of espionage.

♦ Vertigo Theatre, 161, 115 – 9 Ave SE, 403-221-3708 , vertigotheatre.com

The Three Musketeers

Mar 24 – Apr 8

The classic tale of the swashbuckling musketeers is brought to life on stage. When the favour for the Queen’s handmaiden brings d’Artagnan afoul of the powerful Cardinal, the daring youth befriends three Musketeers. Together, they fight to defend the Queens honour and save the lady that d’Artagnan loves.

♦ Studio Theatre, 115 9 Ave SE, 403-221-3708, www.shakespearecompany.com