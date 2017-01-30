50+ Things to Do in Calgary this February

Whether the weather, get out of the house and shake off that cabin fever with some of the many arts, sports, food, and music events happening in Calgary this February (2017) — including Valentine’s Day romance.

The Audience

Through February 18

Get a glimpse into the private world of Queen Elizabeth II in this play that explores her relationship with Britain’s prime ministers.

• Arts Commons, Max Bell Theatre, 205 – 8 Ave SE, www.theatrecalgary.com

Wait Until Dark

Through February 19

In this stage thriller, when a trio of men terrorizes a blind woman she discovers her blindness might just be her secret weapon.

• Vertigo Theatre, 161, 115 – 9 Ave SE, 403-221-3708, www.vertigotheatre.com

VALENTINE’S TREATS The day of love has inspired local food producers to create some delicious goodies to tantalize the tastebuds. Stop by Jelly Modern Doughnuts for heart-shaped maple bacon doughnuts, because “I brought you a bacon doughnut” is pretty much the same as “I love you.”

♥ Available February 14 at 1414 – 8 St SW and 111- 5 Ave SW, jellymoderndoughnuts.com Eau Claire Distillery and Cōchu Chocolatier have collaborated to create hand-crafted and hand-painted cherry gin chocolate bonbons that will warm your stomach to match your heart.

♥ Available February 1 at select Calgary liquor stores and the Tasting Room at Eau Claire Distillery in Turner Valley, www.eauclairedistillery.ca In another tempting collaboration, Wild Tea Kombucha and Wild Rose Brewery have mixed up Blushing Brew, a limited edition kombucha beer. The blend is a colourful combination of hibiscus, rose petal and juniper berry kombucha with Cowbell sour.

♥ Available February 8 at National Westhills, National 17th, and Charcut Roast House, www.wildsparklingtea.com and www.wildrosebrewery.com

Earthlings

Through May 7

A group exhibition of otherworldly, surreal, magically figurative ceramic sculpture and works on paper, produced both individually and collaboratively, by seven contemporary artists.

• Esker Foundation, 444, 1011 – 9 Ave SE, 403-930-2490, www.eskerfoundation.com

Calgary Flames Home Games

Calgary’s NHL hockey team at the Scotiabank Saddledome: February 1 vs Minnesota Wild; February 13 vs Arizona Coyotes; February 15 vs Philadelphia Flyers; February 28 vs Los Angeles Kings.

• 555 Saddledome Rise SE, 403-777-4646, www.calgaryflames.com

Exposure Photography Festival

February 1 – 28

Exposure partners with most galleries in Calgary, Canmore, and Banff to dedicate space to showcasing the work of local beginner, amateur, and professional photographers. The festival also includes several workshops and additional activities.

• Various venues, see website for more information: exposurephotofestival.com

Big Wreck

February 2

After re-forming in 2010 following an eight-year separation, the band has released three albums including 2017’s Grace Street.

• Flames Central, 219 – 8 Ave SW, flamescentral.com

Bridge to Terabithia

February 3 – 18

This powerful adaptation, supported by a lyrical score, focuses the humor, warmth and emotional intensity of Katherine Paterson’s Newbery Award winning novel.

• Beddington Heights Theatre, 375 Bermuda Drive NW, 403-216-0808, www.storybooktheatre.org

Dierks Bentley

February 3

Known for songs such as “What Was I Thinkin’” and “Come a Little Closer,” the country music singer and songwriter has two platinum albums and 15 number one singles under his belt. He’s now touring his eighth and latest album, Black.

• Scotiabank Saddledome, 555 Saddledome Rise SE, 1-855-985-5500, www.ticketmaster.ca

Mess

February 3 – 11

Anorexia is explored in this play about obsession, addiction and not wanting to get out of bed, with songs from 2013 Olivier Award nominated Caroline Horton.

• Vertigo Theatre, 161, 115 – 9 Ave SE, 403-221-3708, www.vertigotheatre.com

Sam Roberts Band

February 3

The Canadian rock band’s newest album, Terraform, was release late 2016 and features a more psychedelic sound than previous records.

• Grey Eagle Resort & Casino, 3777 Grey Eagle Dr, 1-866-943-8849, www.greyeagleresortandcasino.ca

USS

February 3 – 4

The Canadian alternative dance musical duo’s sound is a mixture of drum and bass beats, grunge-like guitar riffs, and 2-step rhythms.

• Flames Central, 219 – 8 Ave SW, flamescentral.com

Arkells

February 4

The multiple Juno Award-winners are back with a new album, Morning Report, featuring the single “Private School.”

• BMO Centre, 20 Roundup Way SW, 855-985-5500, www.ticketmaster.ca

Bubble Guppies Live

February 4

Dive into a bubbly world of learning and laughter with Nickelodeon’s Bubble Guppies Live! Ready to Rock. Koba Entertainment is making a splash with its theatrical tour starring the lovable guppy friends. Featuring rockin’ music, comedic high jinks, and audience participation, the Bubble Guppies will leave no stone unturned and no bubble left un-popped in order to get the show on the road.

• Jack Singer Concert Hall, 205 – 8 Ave SE, 403-294-9494, www.artscommons.ca

Calgary Roughnecks Home Games

Calgary’s champion lacrosse team at the Scotiabank Saddledome: February 4 vs Saskatchewan Rush; February 12 vs Toronto Rock; February 18 vs Vancouver Stealth.

• 555 Saddledome Rise SE, 403-777-4646, www.calgaryroughnecks.com

Filumena

February 4 – 10

Filumena, an Italian immigrant in a loveless marriage, finds passion in a forbidden affair. When faced with a lie, she finds truth in herself. This Calgary Opera new work (originally co-commissioned and produced with The Banff Centre), had its world premiere in 2003. It opened to rave reviews, and is now the most produced Canadian grand opera in history.

• Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium, 1415 – 14 Ave NW, 403-262-7286, www.calgaryopera.com

Star Trek: The Starfleet Academy Experience

February 4 – June 4

Set phasers to stun! Calgary’s science centre is recruiting Starfleet Academy cadets. “Career Day” at the academy tests your knowledge and skills — you’ll undergo a series of simulated science, engineering, medical, and command evaluations in nine different zones. Life-long and new Star Trek fans alike will have a blast discovering the science that shaped the final frontier.

• Telus Spark, 220 St George’s Dr NE, 403-817-6800, www.sparkscience.ca

This is That Live! 150 Years of Canada

February 8

The hilarious improvised CBC radio comedy This is That is on the road again with a new version of their popular live show. Hosts Pat Kelly and Peter Oldring provide all the voices for this parody of public radio with made-up news. This edition parodies stories and important happenings from throughout Canada’s history.

• Jack Singer Concert Hall, 205 – 8 Ave SE, 403-294-9494, www.artscommons.ca

Howie Mandel

February 9

In his more than 30-year-long career, Canadian comedian Howie Mandel has been everything from a game show host to a cartoon voice to a judge on America’s Got Talent. He also performs as many as 200 stand-up shows per year and is well known for his hilarious takes on current events and improvised reactions to audience members.

• Grey Eagle Resort & Casino, 3777 Grey Eagle Dr, www.greyeagleresortandcasino.ca

Photography Film Series

February 9, 16

These films give insight on world class photographers and their work and stories. Check out Don’t Blink on February 9 to learn about the reclusive photographer Robert Frank and Suzy Lake: Playing with Time on February 16 to learn about a feminist Canadian photographer.

• Glenbow, 130 – 9 Ave SE, 403-268-4100, www.glenbow.org

Sonreal

February 9

Can he get a witness? Canadian hip hop and alternative artist SonReal hits Calgary on tour for his latest EP The Name.

• Southern Alberta Institute of Technology, The Gateway, 1301 – 16 Ave NW, www.gatewaycalgary.ca

VALENTINE’S DAY EVENTS Ready for romance? These nine events will put a sparkle in your lover’s eyes. Adults Only Night

February 9

Explore the future of love: can androids trick us into thinking they’re human? What’s the ultimate algorithm for love? A licensed bar will be available, along with music and access to Telus Spark’s galleries.

♥ Telus Spark, 220 St. George’s Dr NE, www.sparkscience.ca Valentine’s Day Dinner

February 10, 11, 14

An intimate evening of romance awaits at Heritage Park’s Selkirk Grille with sumptuous, gourmet prix fixe menus designed for sharing with your one and only.

♥ Heritage Park, 1900 Heritage Dr SW, www.heritagepark.ca Valentine Ball

February 11

Treat your sweetheart to an elegant evening of dining, dancing and love stories at Calgary Opera’s Valentine Ball, a fundraising event in support of Calgary Opera’s Emerging Artist Development Program.

♥ Fairmont Palliser, 133 – 9 Ave SW, www.calgaryopera.com Valentine’s Day Comedy Extravaganza

February 11

Prove to your date that nothing’s more attractive than a great sense of humour at this night of hilarious stand-up comedy, including music and prizes.

♥ North on Centre Showroom, 2820 Centre Street NE, funnyfest-valentine.eventbrite.ca In the Heat of the Night

February 13 – 14

Enjoy a gourmet dinner in the Calgary Zoo’s Enmax Conservatory, followed by special presentations on courtship and mating the animal world — you might even learn a few moves!

♥ Calgary Zoo, 210 St. George’s Dr NE, www.calgaryzoo.com Dave Kelly Live: Valentine’s Day Special

February 14

Enjoy a unique, Valentine’s themed live show experience packed with performances, interviews, games, stories, and humour. Special guest Paul Brandt will be joining Dave on stage.

♥ Theatre Junction Grand, 608 – 1 St SW, davekellylive.com Mate Nite

February 14

Take in a panoramic view of the city from the top floor of the Bow Building, along with dinner, drinks, and a silent auction, followed by a racy presentation on the sex lives of wild animals.

♥ The Bow, 54th Floor, 500 Centre Street SE, www.eventbrite.ca Valentine’s Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre

February 14

Have a killer good time at Resort to Murder, an interactive murder mystery performance filled with wacky hijinks. Tacky tourist/resort wear is encouraged!

♥ Fort Calgary, 750 – 9 Ave SE, www.fortcalgary.com Wine & Chocolate

February 14

Aphrodisiacs, anyone? Find out which wines go best with chocolate by combining wines from ports to bubbles with mouth-watering, handcrafted chocolates from Calgary’s Old Coal Chocolates.

♥ Willow Park Wines & Spirits, 10801 Bonaventure Dr SE, www.willowpark.net

Block Heater Festival

February 10 – 12

Twenty-five local, national and international roots, world music, funk and indie artists perform in concert and songwriter-in-the-round/collaborative sessions. Performers include Dojo Workhorse, Leonard Sumner, and Sykamore.

• Various venues, see website for more information: www.calgaryfolkfest.com/block-heater

Drinking Habits

February 10 – April 16

Accusations, mistaken identities, and mysterious relationships run wild in this traditional, laugh-out-loud farce. What will happen when two reporters go undercover at a convent to catch wine-making nuns in the act? Enjoy a dinner buffet with the show.

• Stage West Theatre Restaurant, 727 – 42 Ave SE, stagewestcalgary.com

Night at the Museum of Country Music

February 10 – April 16

The locals claim that if you happen to be passing the Country Music Museum and Hall of Fame in the wee hours, you can hear the faint sounds of country stars past and present coming to life! Featuring hit songs from legends like Garth Brooks and Shania Twain, and modern country stars like Keith Urban, and Carrie Underwood. A four course meal is served during the performance.

• Jubilations Dinner Theatre, 1002 – 37 St SW, 403-249-7799, www.jubilations.ca

The Heart Truth Calgary Fashion Show

February 11

Enjoy an evening of luxury, music and art inspired by the romance of the Renaissance-era. Heart & Stroke researchers will educate guests on the risks of heart disease and stroke by providing them with the tools to increase their knowledge of heart health.

• Eighth Avenue Place, 525 8 Ave SW, www.eventbrite.ca

National Geographic Live: the Risky Science of Exploration

February 12 – 13

It takes a special kind of person to laugh about being stranded on a remote island, running out of oxygen in the Bahamas’ blue holes, risking it all to report on drug trafficking in the Caribbean, or chasing venomous snakes across both land and water. National Geographic’s 2011 Explorer of the Year Kenny Broad returns to Calgary with more stories of his triumphs, his tragedies, and his just plain weird experiences.

• Jack Singer Concert Hall, 205 – 8 Ave SE, 403-294-9494, www.artscommons.ca

The Exquisite Hour

February 13 – March 4

The year is 1962, the season is summer and Mrs. Darimont has boldy penetrated the pleasant backyard of bachelor Zachary Teale late in the afternoon, to politely ask him for an hour of his time. What ensues is a heartfelt, funny and touching play about a blossoming relationship, the pursuit of knowledge, and the discovery of hope.

• Lunchbox Theatre, 160 – 9 Ave SE, www.lunchboxtheatre.com

Skylight

February 14 – 25

On a crisp London evening, two former lovers from vastly different worlds find themselves locked in a dangerous battle of opposing ideologies and mutual desire. At times deeply personal, at times shockingly confrontational, this intimat play invites audiences to watch as embers of a broken relationship spark, ignite, and illuminate exciting possibilities.

• Arts Commons, Engineered Air Theatre, 205 – 8 Ave SE, www.theatrecalgary.com

Life by BalletBoyz

February 16 – 18

The all-male company of ten dancers performs the Canadian premier of Life, which illustrates a raw conversation about life and death.

• Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium, 1415 – 14 Ave NW,403-294-9494, www.artscommons.ca

Billy Talent

February 18

The band is touring in support of Afraid of Heights, their new studio album. The album, their first in five years, topped the Canadian Neilsen Soundscan Top Albums chart upon its release in late July, marking the fourth consecutive #1 album for the group. All ages.

• Grey Eagle Resort & Casino, 3777 Grey Eagle Dr, 1-866-943-8849, www.greyeagleresortandcasino.ca

The Hockey Sweater

February 19

Narrated in concert by award-winning author Roch Carrier, this iconic children’s literary classic is so beloved a line from the story was once featured on the Canadian five dollar bill. Brought vividly to life with original illustrations from the book, the performance is part of Calgary Philharmonic’s Symphony Sundays for Kids series.

• Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium, 1415 – 14 Ave NW, 403-571-0849, calgaryphil.com

Kinky Boots

February 21 – 26

Inspired by true events, this Broadway smash hit takes you from a gentlemen’s shoe factory in Northampton to the glamorous catwalks of Milan. With songs by Grammy and Tony-winning pop icon Cyndi Lauper, this joyous musical is about the friendships we discover, and the belief that you can change the world when you change your mind.

• Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium, 1415 – 14 Ave NW, 855-985-5500, calgary.broadway.com

Behind the Scenes Tours

February 22, 23

In celebration of Glenbow’s 50th anniversary, these tours showcase not only the amazing material in Glenbow’s collection, but also the incredible people that work here. Discover some unexpected items deep in Glenbow’s storage areas with our knowledgeable technicians.

• Glenbow, 130 – 9 Ave SE, 403-268-4100, www.glenbow.org

Cowtown Cabaret Featuring Prison Divas

February 23 – 26

Part of a cabaret evening including opera improvised with Twitter, jailbird divas get into trouble in this Orange is the New Black parody.

• Festival Hall, 1215 – 10 Ave SE, www.eventbrite.ca

Dianne Reeves

February 23

With 30 years of music-making and five Grammy Awards under her belt, Dianne Reeves has soaked up influences and styles and tried them all. With improvisational prowess, Reeves blurs the lines from old-school scat singing all the way to the contemporary pop and R&B of today.

• Jack Singer Concert Hall, 205 – 8 Ave SE, 403-294-9494, www.artscommons.ca

Canadian Synchronized Skating Championships

February 24 – 26

Over 800 skaters will descend on Calgary to vie for national titles and the honour of representing Canada at the world championships.

• WinSport, 88 Canada Olympic Rd SW, 403-247-5452, skatecanada.ca

Matthew Good

February 24

The Canadian alt-rocker recently released the album I Miss New Wave: Beautiful Midnight Revisited, in which he recorded new versions of songs from his most memorable album. On this tour he will performs Beautiful Midnight in its entirety including the hits “Load Me Up” and “Suburbia.”

• Grey Eagle Resort & Casino, 3777 Grey Eagle Dr, 1-866-943-8849, www.greyeagleresortandcasino.ca

The Star Keeper

February 24 – 26

A star falls from the sky and an adventure begins! Follow Pretzel, a funny little worm with a funny little face, as he journeys through a world inhabited by a spider who tap dances in the belly of a man, a mermaid playing hard to get, a temperamental baby and a dignified lady who is very, very old. Universal theatre without words, Théâtre de l’ Oeil returns to Calgary with a beautiful play that has toured the world over.

• The Playhouse, 161, 115 – 9 Ave SE, 403-221-3708, www.vertigotheatre.com

Tom Segura

February 24

Known for his stand-up work and comedy podcast Your Mom’s House, Tom Segura is hitting the stage in Calgary on his international tour No Teeth, No Entry.

• University of Calgary, MacEwan Hall, 2500 University Dr NW, www.ticketfly.com

Winefest Calgary

February 24 – 25

Attendees have the chance to sample a delicious array of wines from all over the world. Guests are also welcome to indulge in hors d’oeuvres and sample a variety of tantalizing bites from local businesses.

• BMO Centre, 20 Roundup Way SW, www.celebratewinefest.com

Gracie

February 28 – Mar 18

This one-actress performance explores the world through the eyes of a 15-year-old girl born into a polygamous community.

• Arts Commons, Martha Cohen Theatre, 205 – 8 Ave SE, www.atplive.ca

A Red Carpet Affair

February 28

While celebrities in Hollywood will be dressing up for the Academy Awards, Calgarians will be dressing their best for this fun and elegant affair hosted by the Calgary International Film Festival. Place your bet on the films, actors, and actresses that will take home the awards (and enter to win prizes for getting the most right), enjoy food and drink, and then settle in to watch the awards show live on the big screen.

• Arts Commons, Engineered Air Theatre, 205 – 8 Ave SE, www.artscommons.ca