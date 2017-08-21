5 Most Romantic Restaurants in Calgary

By MICHAELA RITCHIE

No matter what you’re celebrating — be it a birthday, anniversary, milestone moment, or if you’re just trying to make another ordinary day extra special — there’s always a good reason to show the ones you love that you care. If you’re in the mood to say it with delicious food, these Calgary restaurants are happy to serve up a romantic meal for you and your significant other to enjoy.

Teatro Ristorante

Celebrate your timeless love with a menu that is ever evolving. Nestled among mature trees on a quiet downtown street corner, Teatro transports its guests from the bustling city center to a world of quiet European elegance and indulgence. The menu at this iconic Calgary eatery is peppered with a blend of local fare and imported ingredients. Your sweetheart is sure to be swooning after a late night bite of their tiramisu.

Teatro Ristorante, 200 8 Ave SE, Calgary, 403-290-1012, www.teatro.ca

Avec Bistro

Offering up the familiar comfort of traditional French cuisine in the contemporary setting and style of downtown Calgary, Avec Bistro is now celebrating its fifth year in business — which means a free glass of bubbly for every dinner guest they serve throughout the month of August. Nothing says l’amour quite like the sparkle of champagne! As the name may suggest, this restaurant is home to a bevy of wines, cocktails, beers, liquors, and even absinthe to pair with your dinner. Of course, no French bistro is complete without a duck confit — and this one fits the bill for dishing out a romantic atmosphere as well.

Avec Bistro, 105 – 550 11 Ave SW, 587-352-0964, www.avecbistro.com

Sky 360

You have a breathtaking view with your date seated in front of you, so why not treat their gaze to comparable magnificence? The Sky 360 Restaurant and Lounge, located just one floor below the Observation Deck of the Calgary Tower, guarantees guests unparalleled panoramic views of both the heart of the city and the Canadian Rockies beyond. A three-course meal here costs just $33, and access to the Observation Deck is included with the purchase of an entrée. See the sights of the city from every angle at this sky-high revolving restaurant, and send your lover’s heart soaring without so much as leaving your seat.

Sky 360, 101 9 Ave SW, 403-532-7966, www.sky360.ca

Open Range

If you have a meat-lover in your life, there simply is not a more appropriate place to take them for dinner than Open Range. Boasting a beautiful variety of exotic game and wild meats, this locally sourced menu prides itself on its sustainability, Southwestern style, and Alberta roots. Elk, boar, bison, and duck are featured on the menu amidst a background of local accompaniment and ales. To experience a true taste of the terroir in which you are dining, we recommend the platter of local game meats.

Open Range, 1114 Edmonton Tr NE, 403-277-3408, www.open-range.ca

River Café

Situated in Prince’s Island Park along the banks of the Bow River, this restored park concession shines as an upscale café, offering guests a delightfully quaint blend of contemporary cuisine and rustic atmosphere. Relax by the fire with a glass of one of the restaurants award winning wines, or take a stroll through the park with your date after a sample of the chef’s tasting menu.

River Café, 25 Prince’s Island, Calgary, 403-261-7670, www.river-cafe.com

