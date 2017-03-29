40+ Things to Do in Calgary this April



From naked magicians to stubborn politicians, here’s more than 40 events to keep you busy this April.

ART EXHIBITS ♦ COMEDY ♦ DANCE

FAMILY ♦ FESTIVALS ♦ MUSIC

SPECIAL EVENTS ♦ SPORTS ♦ THEATRE

♦ ♦ ♦ ART EXHIBITS ♦ ♦ ♦

A Journey into Our True Nature

Apr 8 – May 6

This show is about nature as the centre of life where the spirit could manifest itself in the physical world. New works by Réal Fournier will be featured.

♦ Webster Galleries, 812 – 11 Ave SW, 403-263-6500, www.webstergalleries.com

Canadian Stories: The View From Here

Through May 22

In response to Canada’s 150th anniversary, this exhibition uses historical, modern and contemporary art from Glenbow’s collection to explore iconic Canadian themes from a western perspective.

♦ Glenbow, 130 – 9 Ave SE, 403-268-4100, www.glenbow.org

Cathy Daley

Through May 6

Daley is known for her oil-pastel silhouettes of the female form, inspired by the world of high fashion and images of dance. Her work arose from a critique of the fashion industry and its limitations in representing women.

♦ Newzones, 730 – 11 Ave SW, 403-266-1972, www.newzones.com

Corri-Lynn Tetz: Diviners

Through Apr 13

Tetz’ semi-abstract paintings show the close proximity between memory, subjective experience and larger, social phenomena.

♦ Jarvis Hall Fine Art, 617 – 11 Ave SW, 403-206-9942, www.jarvishallfineart.ca

David Altmejd: The Vessel

Through May 22

An enormous crystalline sculpture seems to depict an elaborate act of creation caught in a suspended animation of simultaneous formation and disintegration.

♦ Glenbow, 130 – 9 Ave SE, 403-268-4100, www.glenbow.org

Dennis Ekstedt: Shell of Light

Apr 6 – May 6

Ekstedt explores the luminosity and ethereality of illuminated landscapes and light phenomena by depicting atmospheres, cityscapes and architectures that are composed of many small lights and luminous forms.

♦ Herringer Kiss Gallery, 709A – 11 Ave SW, 403-228-4889, www.herringerkissgallery.com

Earthlings

Through May 7

A group exhibition of otherworldly, surreal, magically figurative ceramic sculpture and works on paper, produced both individually and collaboratively, by seven contemporary artists.

♦ Esker Foundation, 444, 1011 – 9 Ave SE, 403-930-2490, www.eskerfoundation.com

Julie Beugin

Through Apr 22

Beugin records non-specific elements of cities with her own photographs. Through an instinctual process of layered abstraction, she transforms any physical likeness of these spaces into transparent areas of luminous colour on canvas.

♦ VivianeArt, 1114 – 11 St SW, 587-349-2014, www.vivianeart.gallery.com

Mark Dicey: Traffic

Apr 21 – Jun 3

Dicey’s paintings examine a narrative of abstract shapes, forms, colours, patterns and textures.

♦ Jarvis Hall Fine Art, 617 – 11 Ave SW, 403-206-9942, www.jarvishallfineart.ca

North of Ordinary: the Arctic Photographs of Geraldine and Douglas Moodie

Through Sep 10

This exhibition celebrates the work of Canada’s first professional woman photographer, Geraldine Moodie. Beginning in 1903, Moodie accompanied her husband, a senior officer of the North-West Mounted Police, on Northern expeditions. She took intimate portraits of the local Inuit community while he documented the landscape and his work with the Mounted Police.

♦ Glenbow, 130 – 9 Ave SE, 403-268-4100, www.glenbow.org

Pilar Mehlis: Current Interloper

Apr 6 – May 6

Mehlis explores the transformative effect of immigration on an individual by juxtaposing elements of natural and human migrations, featuring a fish/human hybrid figure.

♦ Herringer Kiss Gallery, 709A – 11 Ave SW, 403-228-4889, www.herringerkissgallery.com

♦ ♦ ♦ COMEDY ♦ ♦ ♦

Bert Kreischer

Apr 27 – 29

Stand-up comedian Bert Kreischer brings his outrageous stories to the stage. Kreischer’s time in a fraternity at Florida State University was inspiration for the movie National Lampoon’s Van Wilder.

♦ Yuk Yuk’s, 218 – 18 Ave SE, 403-258-2028, www.yukyuks.com

Terry Fator

Apr 21

America’s Got Talent winner and Las Vegas headliner Terry Fator is known for his unique blend of ventriloquism and celebrity impersonations including Garth Brooks, Dean Martin, Lady Gaga, and more.

♦ Grey Eagle Resort and Casino, 3777 Grey Eagle Dr, 1-866-943-8849, www.greyeagleresortandcasino.ca

The Naked Magicians

Apr 20

For raunchy magic fans, The Naked Magicians is exactly what it sounds like: two magicians strip down to their birthday suits while performing magic.

♦ Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium, 1415 – 14 Ave NW, 1-855-985-5500, www.ticketmaster.ca

♦ ♦ ♦ DANCE ♦ ♦ ♦

Modern Vaudevillians

Apr 20 – May 6

Hugely popular in the early 20th century, vaudeville is a form of entertainment rooted in circus, burlesque, minstrel, and medicine shows. Decidedly Jazz Danceworks has put their own twist on it to create what artistic director Kimberley Cooper called “a boisterous, disorderly, exceptionally fun evening.”

♦ DJD Dance Centre, 111 – 12 Ave SE, 403-245-3533, decidedlyjazz.com

♦ ♦ ♦ FAMILY ♦ ♦ ♦

Peppa Pig Live: Peppa’s Big Splash

Apr 9

Peppa Pig and friends are live on stage in this interactive theatre experience that’s a guaranteed oinktastic blast for the whole family.

♦ Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium, 1415 – 14 Ave NW, 1-855-985-5500, www.ticketmaster.ca

Easter Eggstravaganza

Apr 14 – 15

Hop into springtime fun at the Calgary Zoo with an Easter celebration full of family activities like face painting, bunny races, and cookie decorating. Visitors can also learn about the zoo’s conservation efforts and green initiatives.

♦ Calgary Zoo, 1300 Zoo Rd NE, 403-232-9300. Map 1 L5 www.calgaryzoo.com

Hana’s Suitcase

Apr 21 – May 6

When a curator at the Holocaust Education Centre in Tokyo receives a child’s suitcase from Auschwitz, she becomes determined to uncover the story of its owner.

♦ StoryBook Theatre, 375 Bermuda Dr NW, 403-216-0808, www.storybooktheatre.org

Raffi

Apr 23

The majority of Canadian children grow up singing along to much-loved tunes like “Baby Beluga” and “Bananaphone,” the work of singer-songwriter and activist Raffi. He is touring his latest album, Best of Raffi, which includes (along with the aforementioned songs) “Down By the Bay,” “Wheels On the Bus” and many others.

♦ Jack Singer Concert Hall, Arts Commons, 205 – 8 Ave SE, 403-294-9494, www.artscommons.ca

♦ ♦ ♦ FESTIVALS ♦ ♦ ♦

Calgary Spoken Word Festival

Apr 22 – 25

Celebrate poetry month by listening to spoken word and slam poets present engaging work, or try something new and participate in a poetry workshop.

♦ Various venues, www.calgaryspokenwordfestival.com

Calgary Underground Film Festival

Apr 17 – 23

From features to documentaries to animation and shorts, the films at this festival all defy convention. Prices vary by event.

♦ Various venues, www.calgaryundergroundfilm.org

♦ ♦ ♦ MUSIC ♦ ♦ ♦

Kaleo

Apr 1

Influenced by folk and blues, this Icelandic rock band is known for their distinctive sound.

♦ University of Calgary, MacEwan Hall, 2500 University Dr NW, macewanhall.ticketfly.com

Brian Wilson

Apr 13

The former leader of the Beach Boys and part of the cultural canon performs Pet Sounds in its entirety.

♦ Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium, 1415 – 14 Ave NW, 1-855-985-5500, www.ticketmaster.ca

Changes: A Tribute to David Bowie

Apr 22

A symphonic rock tribute explores David Bowie’s illustrious career, including hits like “Rebel Rebel.”

♦ Arts Commons, Jack Singer Concert Hall, 205 – 8 Ave SE, 403-571-0849, www.calgaryphil.com

Jack Broadbent

Apr 7 – 8

This blues musician’s unique slide guitar stylings brought him millions of views online, making him a viral sensation.

♦ Arts Commons, Engineered Air Theatre, 205 – 8 Ave SE, 403-294-9494, www.artscommons.ca

Jackson Browne

Apr 25

The musician, songwriter, and activist has written many enormously popular songs such as “Take It Easy.”

♦ Arts Commons, Jack Singer Concert Hall, 205 – 8 Ave SE, 403-294-9494, www.artscommons.ca

Little Scream

Apr 14

The singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist is touring her second album, Cult Following.

♦ Commonwealth Bar & Stage, 731 – 10 Ave SW, 888-732-1682, www.ticketfly.com

Prozzak

Apr 8

The animated pop band best known for their huge hit “Strange Disease” has reunited and released a new album and a new single called “Love Me Tinder.”

♦ The Palace Theatre, 219 – 8 Ave SW, www.thepalacetheatre.ca

Sugar Ray

Apr 8

Famous for their 1997 hit “Fly,” this American skater rock band is still going strong.

♦ Deerfoot Inn and Casino, 11500 – 35 St SE, 1-855-985-5500, www.ticketmaster.ca

Weezer

Apr 5

With over 17 million albums sold, this rock group has managed to achieve both cult status and commercial success.

♦ Grey Eagle Resort and Casino, 3777 Grey Eagle Dr, 1-866-943-8849, www.greyeagleresortandcasino.ca

♦ ♦ ♦ SPECIAL EVENTS ♦ ♦ ♦

Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo

Apr 27 – 30

Western Canada’s largest pop culture convention regularly draws hordes of science fiction, comic book, film, television, and cosplay fans who visit to shop for nerdy memorabilia and artwork, meet their favourite comic book artists and film and television actors, and watch panels and discussion on a variety of pop culture topics. Passes and single-day tickets are available. Tickets are not available at the door.

♦ Stampede Park, 1410 Olympic Way SE, www.calgaryexpo.com

Dave Kelly Live

Apr 12

This late-night talk show features performances, interviews, videos, interactive games, and more.

♦ Theatre Junction Grand, 608 – 1 St SW, davekellylive.com

Dinner and a Movie

Apr 4, 19

Enjoy a themed, three-course meal in the Selkirk Grille, then head next door to Gasoline Alley for popcorn and a movie on the big screen: Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory is on April 4, and vote for the Canadian film fan favourite that will be shown April 19.

♦ Heritage Park Historical Village, 1900 Heritage Dr SW, 403-268-8500, www.heritagepark.ca

Star Trek: The Starfleet Academy Experience

Through Jun 4

Set phasers to stun! View a collection of original costumes and props from the Star Trek series while also trying interactive quizzes and activities based on the STEAM science of the Star Trek universe. You can even sit and take a photo in the Captain’s chair! Life-long and new Star Trek fans of all ages will have a blast discovering the science that shaped the final frontier. Admission includes access to all of the exhibits at Telus Spark.

♦ Telus Spark, 220 St George’s Dr NE, 403-817-6800, www.sparkscience.ca

♦ ♦ ♦ SPORTS ♦ ♦ ♦

Calgary Flames

Calgary’s NHL hockey team. Home games: Apr 2 vs Anaheim Ducks.

♦ Scotiabank Saddledome, 555 Saddledome Rise SE, 1-866-448-7849, www.calgaryflames.com

Calgary Roughnecks

Calgary’s champion lacrosse team. Home games: Apr 8 vs Buffalo Bandits; Apr 29 vs Saskatchewan Rush.

♦ Scotiabank Saddledome, 555 Saddledome Rise SE, 1-866-448-7849, www.calgaryroughnecks.com

♦ ♦ ♦ THEATRE ♦ ♦ ♦

Drinking Habits

Through Apr 16

Accusations, mistaken identities, and mysterious relationships run wild in this traditional, laugh-out-loud farce. What will happen when two reporters go undercover at a convent to catch wine-making nuns in the act? Enjoy a dinner buffet with the show.

♦ Stage West Theatre Restaurant, 727 – 42 Ave SE, stagewestcalgary.com

Night at the Museum of Country Music

Through Apr 16

The locals claim that if you happen to be passing the Country Music Museum and Hall of Fame in the wee hours, you can hear the faint sounds of country stars past and present coming to life! Featuring hit songs from legends like Garth Brooks and Shania Twain, and modern country stars like Keith Urban, and Carrie Underwood. A four course meal is served during the performance.

♦ Jubilations Dinner Theatre, 1002 – 37 St SW, 403-249-7799, www.jubilations.ca

1979

Apr 4 – 22

In 1979, the young, idealistic, and very stubborn Prime Minster Joe Clark is deciding whether he should put his first budget before Parliament, against the advice of, well, pretty much everyone. Though it takes place nearly 40 years ago, this hilarious stage comedy (which is based on true events) is a highly relevant look at leadership and power in politics.

♦ Arts Commons, Martha Cohen Theatre, 205 – 8 Ave SE, 403-294-9494, www.artscommons.ca

Our Man in Havana

Through Apr 9

Thanks to his daughter’s extravagant spending, a British expat living in 1950s Cuba literally can’t afford to say no when the Secret Service offers him a plum position as their “man in Havana.” His utter cluelessness kicks off this hilarious, fast-paced romp through the world of espionage.

♦ Vertigo Theatre, 161, 115 – 9 Ave SE, 403-221-3708, www.vertigotheatre.com

Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella

Apr 25 – 30

The Broadway Across Canada makeover breathes fresh life into the classic tale of Cinderella and her evil stepmother and stepsisters, while keeping all the traditional elements of the story fans love. While there are a few new twists, you’ll still hear the beloved music from the original television special, including “In My Own Little Corner” and “Ten Minutes Ago.”

♦ Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium, 1415 – 14 Ave NW, 866-532-7469, calgary.broadway.com

Crazy For You

Apr 18 – May 20

This hilarious song-and-dance extravaganza features the classics “I Got Rhythm,” “Someone to Watch Over Me,” and “Nice Work If You Can Get It.”

♦ Arts Commons, Max Bell Theatre, 205 – 8 Ave SE, 403-294-7447, www.theatrecalgary.com

The Three Musketeers

Through Apr 8

The classic tale of the swashbuckling musketeers is brought to life on stage. When the favour for the queen’s handmaiden brings d’Artagnan afoul of the powerful Cardinal, the daring youth befriends three Musketeers. Together, they fight to defend the queen’s honour and save the lady that d’Artagnan loves.

♦ Studio Theatre, 115 9 Ave SE, 403-221-3708, www.shakespearecompany.com